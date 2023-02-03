Roseland house fire causes $200,000 in damage,displaces family of 7
A kitchen fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Roseland house and displaced a family of seven Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Rosa fire officials.
Just before 1 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received a call from a resident of the home on Funston Drive near Dutton Avenue, according to the department in a news release. The caller said there was a growing fire in the kitchen and they were clearing their family out of the house.
Responding firefighters found a one-story home with smoke pouring from the front door and attic vents.
The three adults, four children and their pets had escaped unharmed by the time firefighters got there, according to the release.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and dining area but heat and smoke caused extensive damage to the rest of the house.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the blaze was accidental and started on the stove, according to the release.
Sonoma County Fire District assisted with the response.
