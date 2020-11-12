House fire displaces Santa Rosa family

A Santa Rosa family had to seek shelter with relatives Wednesday night, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said, after a house fire that caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Assistant Fire Marshal Kemplen Robbins said that embers from a barbecue used a few hours before the fire was reported is the likely cause, though the homeowner who used the barbecue, she said, “did everything properly and correctly.”

“Just from the burn patterns that I found, and the account of what happened during the day, there wasn’t any other source,” Robbins said.

An engine responded to the initial call at 9 p.m. Wednesday, of a smoke investigation that Robbins said was called in by someone passing through the area.

As they turned the corner from Marlow Road onto Hershey Court in northwest Santa Rosa, Robbins said, the crew saw flames threatening at least two homes at the end of the street. They called for additional crews to respond to what was then upgraded to a structure fire.

The family was in the process of evacuating as the first crew arrived, Robbins said. The fire reportedly began at the deck behind the home, spreading to the fence and the house.

A total of four engines, a truck, a chief officer and a fire investigator responded to the fire. Some firefighters attacked the flames on the fence and deck, while others entered the house. They found that fire had made it into the attic from the exterior.

Crews protected belongings inside the home with tarps and removed sheetrock on the ceiling, to check for further spread through the eaves or vents, Robbins said. They extinguished the attic fire while other firefighters cut a hole in the roof to alleviate the fire and smoke.

Crews successfully defended the neighboring home from any damage, a news release said. No one was injured during the firefight.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.