House fire in Geyserville causes at least $100,000 in damages
The Northern Sonoma County Fire District responded to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in Geyserville early Saturday morning where a fire in the living room had filled the home with smoke.
When Engine 6181 arrived at 3:18 a.m., one of the residents was outside the home and directed the firefighters inside to rescue another resident who had not escaped, according to Captain Joe Stewart.
“The living room had been burning for a while,” Stewart said. “We located a victim in a bedroom, and pulled him out. He was conscious and had a hard time breathing.”
The victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Northern Sonoma County Fire is conducting an investigation, but the cause is not considered suspicious. Stewart estimated the damage to the 1,200-square-foot home to be at least $100,000.
Healdsburg Fire Department, Cal Fire and Cloverdale Fire also responded to the fire.
Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56
