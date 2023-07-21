House overwhelmingly passes bill to improve air travel

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for the next half-decade, moving at a time of growing dysfunction and disruption in the system to make a number of changes that affect passengers.

The bill would address airlines’ refunds and reimbursement obligations to passengers, enhance protections for passengers with disabilities, boost hiring of air traffic controllers, shore up aviation safety, unlock funding to modernize airport infrastructure, invest in upgrades to the agency’s technology and more. The House passed it on a vote of 351-69, sending it to the Senate.

A number of sticking points had threatened to hold up a final agreement, including disputes over proposed changes to a pilot training rule and an increase to their mandatory retirement age. Republicans and the airline industry largely oppose new regulations proposed by Democrats and aimed at strengthening consumer protections. And Washington-area representatives have said they would block the measure if it allowed for more long-distance flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, just outside the capital.

But the House dispensed with some obstacles Wednesday night before passing the bill Thursday. It rejected, 229-205, a bipartisan proposal to add seven round-trip flights to Reagan National.

The House also approved a bipartisan amendment that would maintain the current standards for pilot training, blocking a proposal supported by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., who leads the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, that faced opposition in the Senate.

The Senate Commerce Committee plans to consider its version of the bill this month, and the two sides then must reconcile their competing proposals by the end of September, when the current authorization expires. The Democratic-led Senate’s bill includes a number of consumer protections that airlines have denounced as overly burdensome and said would make air travel more expensive and less accessible.

Those measures are also likely to face resistance from the Republican-led House, where GOP lawmakers have argued that deregulation of airlines has strengthened competition among carriers and improved the customer experience, and that new regulations would stifle competition.