House passes bill that could subject some abortion doctors to prosecution

WASHINGTON — Republicans used their new power in the House on Wednesday to push through legislation that could subject doctors who perform abortions to criminal penalties, underscoring their opposition to abortion rights even as they stopped short of trying to ban the procedure.

The measure, the second policy bill Republicans have brought to the floor since taking control, has no chance of passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Its consideration was an early effort by the GOP to appeal to its conservative base, which has made opposition to abortion rights a litmus test, without alienating a broader group of more moderate voters that recoiled last year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, helping Democrats hold off an expected red wave.

The House approved the bill Wednesday almost entirely along party lines, on a vote of 220-210. One Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, joined Republicans in favor; and another, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, also of Texas, voted “present.” The bill would require that infants born alive after an attempted abortion receive the same protection under the law and degree of care as any newborn, and threaten medical providers with up to five years in prison for failing to resuscitate babies born alive during abortions.

Live births during an abortion procedure are exceedingly rare, experts said, and federal law already requires that a baby who survives an attempted abortion receive emergency medical care. The new bill would clarify the standard of care to which doctors are held and lay out penalties for violators. Policy organizations supporting abortion rights said the measure was an effort to discourage women from seeking abortions and doctors from performing them.

But Republicans framed the legislation as a way to protect the unborn and sought to use it as a cudgel to portray Democratic opponents as unwilling to provide basic rights to newborns.

“A child who survives an abortion attempt, who is outside the womb, breathing and struggling for life, doesn’t deserve equal protection under the law?” said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. “That shouldn’t be a controversial position.”

That was in many ways the point of the bill. Another piece of legislation Republicans have proposed in the past, which would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is far more controversial and, based on the results of the midterm elections, could expose them to a political backlash.

On Wednesday, Democrats, many dressed in white, the color of the suffragist movement, described the abortion bill as part of a concerted effort by Republicans to end women’s access to the procedure.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader, said Republicans in their first days in power had done “nothing on inflation, nothing on quality-of-life issues for the American people, nothing even on public safety.”

Instead, Jeffries said, “you come to the floor as part of your march to criminalize abortion care. To impose a nationwide ban. To set into motion government-mandated pregnancies.”

And some Democratic lawmakers shared deeply personal and tragic stories, warning that criminalizing abortions can have lethal consequences for women. On the House floor, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., recounted what she said was one of the most painful episodes of her life, when the 7-month-old fetus in her belly stopped moving and was pronounced dead. But because Roe v. Wade had yet to establish abortion rights nationwide, state law barred the doctor from inducing labor.

“The corpse of that child was still within me,” she said. “My little body was wretched with pain, weakness and frailty.” She said she almost died and went into labor at 8 1/2 months. “Oh, what pain. Oh, what grief,” she said, adding, “I beg you, I plead you — we can’t go back.”

The House also approved a measure condemning attacks on facilities, groups and churches that oppose abortion rights. It too passed mostly along party lines, with Democrats noting that it did nothing to condemn violence or property crimes at facilities that help women seeking abortions.

Earlier in the week, as part of a new rules package for how the chamber will operate, House Republicans also pushed through a measure to speed consideration of legislation permanently blocking the use of federal funds for abortions. That prohibition, known as the Hyde Amendment, has for decades been implemented on an annual basis through government spending bills.

But the legislation imposing new criminal penalties for failure to care for a baby born after an attempted abortion sparked the most heated debate on the House floor. Republicans described grisly abortion stories, while Democrats accused them of spreading fear to score political points.