House security chief resisted request for National Guard because of lawmakers' wariness

WASHINGTON - After nearly a decade of working for the House of Representatives, the chamber's top security official thought he knew how its political leadership would react if asked to station troops at the Capitol during a major rally supporting President Donald Trump.

That's why House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving balked when the chief of Capitol Police suggested activating the National Guard two days before the Jan. 6 event, he later told a friend.

"There's a reality there - the leaders of the House and the Senate don't want the military up there. They don't want to show they can't control their own turf," said Bill Pickle, who served as the Senate sergeant-at-arms from 2003 to 2007 and spoke to The Washington Post at Irving's request.

Pickle confirmed the account of former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who had told The Post that when he suggested bringing in the Guard, Irving responded that he was concerned about the "optics" of such a move. Irving did not consult first with his boss, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but thought he was reflecting her likely response, Pickle said.

"The term 'optics' is not an unusual term up there on the Hill," Pickle added. "He understands how the members think. He understands optics is everything to a politician."

The subsequent attack on the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people has now put sharp focus on the two sergeants-at-arms - the top congressional security officials, whose positions date to the 18th century - and how the dynamic with their political bosses might have contributed to the massive security breach that day.

While Irving and his Senate counterpart Michael Stenger oversaw the Capitol Police, they also answered to the House speaker and the Senate majority leader, leaving them squeezed between law enforcement and politics.

In a statement, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said, "Our expectation is to always be fully briefed on the options. The failure of the nation's law enforcement apparatus to fully understand the gravity of the situation coupled with the President's dramatic and deliberate incitement to violence led to the failure of any and all plans previously briefed to the Congress."

Stenger and Irving had long careers in the Secret Service before taking positions on Capitol Hill in 2011 and 2012, respectively, and congressional aides said lawmakers largely delegated questions about security issues to them.

But the two men also had to negotiate a long-standing tension on Capitol Hill between securing the building and the desire of lawmakers to keep it open to the public. Past attempts by congressional security chiefs to bolster the Capitol's defenses were denied by members of Congress who did not want to restrict access to the seat of American democracy.

Irving and Stenger, who have both resigned, have declined to comment publicly about what happened Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol as Congress gathered to the count the electoral college votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

But according to Pickle, Irving said he, Stenger and Sund were comfortable with the security arrangements in place before Jan. 6 - and thought the National Guard would be on alert if needed.

Pickle also said that Irving reviewed an internal Capitol Police intelligence report submitted three days before the report that warned of a violent scenario in which "Congress itself" could be targeted, but that the House sergeant-at-arms thought the report was similar to others compiled before previous demonstrations. Irving was comfortable with the roughly 1,400 police officers on duty guarding the building and 125 Guard members who Sund said he had been told could be available quickly if necessary, he said.

Irving and Stenger were surprised, Pickle said, when they issued an urgent request for the National Guard as rioters lay siege to the building and the Defense Department did not immediately approve the request.

"The thing that bothers him is that because he used the word 'optics,' everyone is focused on that," Pickle said. But as the riot was unfolding, he said, "It was like everyone was watching the house burn down, but no one was throwing any water on it."

Pentagon officials have said that congressional officials did not formally request military assistance in advance and that they moved as quickly as possible that day, noting that the National Guard is not designed to be a rapid-response unit.

As numerous federal agencies and congressional committees launch inquiries into the ransacking of the Capitol, experts say the slow response to the crisis may have been exacerbated by the unusual chain of command in Capitol security.