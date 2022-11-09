House, Senate hang in balance as polls close across the country

Democratic hopes of retaining control of the U.S. House and Senate hung in the balance Tuesday night, as polls began to close after a divisive midterm election providing the first nationwide voter test of Joe Biden's presidency.

At the end of a campaign pitting a GOP outcry over inflation, crime and Biden's agenda against Democratic warnings of extremism on the right, strategists in both parties said they expected Republicans to reclaim the House once all votes are counted. Democrats were forced on the defensive in deep-blue states and suburban districts held by the party, amid a wave of retirements and redistricting losses.

The battle for the Senate, fought largely on Democratic terrain, was widely seen as more competitive, after many first-time Republican candidates had fought to a virtual draw heading into Tuesday against more established Democrats with much deeper advertising budgets in states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Control of the chamber might not be clear for days - or weeks, with the possibility of a December runoff in Georgia.

A Republican takeover in even one chamber of Congress would complicate Biden's agenda for the next two years. House Republicans have signaled their intent to launch a series of investigations into issues ranging from the U.S. coronavirus response to the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden. If handed the reins of power in the Senate, the GOP could make confirming Biden Cabinet officials and judges more difficult and wield more leverage in potential showdowns over spending.

As voters decided whether to break Democrats' grip on power in Washington, Republicans were aiming to increase their hold on governor's mansions around the country, with incumbent Democrats looking to hold off GOP challenges in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and more. Democrats also faced surprisingly strong challenges for the governor's mansions in Oregon and New York, while Republicans lost control in Massachusetts and Maryland. In Maryland, former nonprofit chief Wes Moore, a Democrat, defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox to become the first Black person elected governor in the history of the state.

Republicans clinched statewide victories in Florida, notching early if expected wins in the Senate and governor's races. Elsewhere, future of abortion laws was on the ballot in some states including in Michigan, where there was a closely watched measure to determine whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

All told, Republicans spent $359 million on broadcast advertising aimed at framing the contest as a referendum on Democratic policies around crime and inflation, while Democrats pushed back with $422 million in ads largely focused on Republican efforts to ban access to abortion and more broadly on what they cast as GOP extremism, according to AdImpact, which tracks television and digital political ads.

The starkly contrasting visions for the country were evident in interviews with voters from the Eastern Seaboard to the Southwest. In a Northern Virginia, a traditionally Democratic area, Niaz Ali, 29, walked out of an elementary school after casting his ballot and stopped to take a selfie. He wanted to record the day when he switched parties, from Democrat to Republican.

Ali, who is from Pakistan, said he has long supported Democrats but has lately been frustrated by inflation and illegal immigration. "They [messed up] everything," he said of Democrats. "We need Trump back." Ali voted for the Republican running for the House in Virginia's 7th District, Yesli Vega, even though he said he didn't know anything about her.

About a third of voters said inflation was the biggest issue affecting their vote, according to early network exit polls. That was more than other issues such as crime, gun policy and immigration, and just a bit higher than abortion. About three-quarters of voters said things in the country were headed in the wrong direction, according to a preliminary voter poll.

In Phoenix, Matt Kroski said he was voting against candidates on the right more than anything else, voicing worries about GOP efforts chipping away at abortion rights and eroding democratic guardrails. Kroski, 43, usually votes early, but after seeing reports of armed observers at local ballot drop boxes, he decided to cast his ballot in-person on Election Day.

"It's just voter intimidation," he said. "Emotionally, it made me fearful, because it's our one chance to make our voice heard."

Two years after Donald Trump and his allies pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election, spurring a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and halt the democratic process of affirming the outcome, a majority of GOP nominees for Senate, House and key statewide offices had denied or questioned Biden's 2020 victory, and Tuesday's results could give many of them power over the 2024 elections in battleground states.