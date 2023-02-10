House votes unanimously to condemn China over balloon

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday issued a bipartisan condemnation of the Chinese Communist Party for flying a spy balloon over the United States last week, unanimously approving the measure after top Republicans rebuffed a right-wing faction that had pressed to rebuke President Joe Biden personally for how the incident was handled.

The vote was a remarkable display of unity in a House that has otherwise been dominated by partisan divisions since Republicans assumed control of the chamber last month, empowering a group of hard-right lawmakers who have taken aim at Biden in aggressive ways, with some calling for his impeachment. Heeding such voices, House Republican leaders initially proposed seizing on the public frenzy over the balloon, which was shot down by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, to issue a censure against the president.

Instead, the House voted 419-0 to take China to task for a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty.” The action appeared to reflect a broader belief that has taken hold among senior lawmakers in both parties at the start of the Congress: that the rise of China poses too existential a threat to the United States — economically, militarily and otherwise — to be politicized.

Still, the appearance of the Chinese surveillance balloon had threatened in recent days to upset that consensus, as some Republicans agitated for a formal rebuke of Biden. Such a measure would almost certainly have passed the House only narrowly and died in the Democratic-led Senate, leaving Congress with no official statement denouncing China for its actions.

The resolution that passed Thursday, which was negotiated with Democrats and sponsored by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, omitted any admonition of the president. Still, it included an implicit criticism in the form of a declaration “that it should be the policy of the United States to promptly and decisively act to prevent foreign aerial surveillance platforms, including those directed by or connected to the CCP, from violating U.S. sovereignty.”

“The balloon is a test — a test of this administration to see how it would respond,” McCaul said on the floor. “I believe the president should have shot it down before it entered American airspace.”

The decision to focus the rebuke on the Chinese government rather than Biden came only after three influential Republican committee chairs with jurisdiction over national security matters — McCaul and Reps. Mike D. Rogers of Alabama and Michael R. Turner of Ohio, who lead the armed services and intelligence panels, respectively — prevailed upon GOP leaders to reject the demands of the hard right. If the goal was countering a foreign adversary, they argued, it would be better to work across the aisle and pass a resolution with near-universal support.

McCaul negotiated with his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the ranking member on the foreign affairs panel, to hammer out the final text.

“We worked and were able to change some of the language to make it so we are focused on where I believe the focus should be, and that is that the PRC violated the United States’ sovereignty,” Meeks said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. Initially, he added, Republicans “were trying to put more blame, unwarranted, on the president — but McCaul didn’t want that, either.”

Meeks ultimately did not co-sponsor the resolution, after Republicans left out wording he had proposed praising Biden’s response to the balloon. But he spoke emphatically in support of it on the floor, calling it a measure to “strongly denounce the presence of the balloon in the United States airspace.”

The bipartisan negotiations were in keeping with a pattern that has emerged in the early weeks of the 118th Congress. Lawmakers in both parties have taken pains to insulate China policy from the broader partisan warfare unfolding on most other issues and sought to find room for logging bipartisan achievements on the subject, however narrow, where they can.

Last month, the House passed a bill barring the U.S. government from selling crude oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China — a Republican-led measure that won the support of 113 Democrats. Speaker Kevin McCarthy also elected to keep the party’s most outspoken and combative partisans off a new select committee focused on China, a gesture that was noted with appreciation by Democrats, who did the same on their side of the panel. One hundred and forty-six Democrats joined Republicans in the vote to create the special committee.