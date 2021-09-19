Top 5 Sonoma County news stories you don’t want to miss this weekend

Hello, Press Democrat readers. What a beautiful Sunday we’re having! Are you and yours out enjoying the day? Don’t worry, we have compiled the top weekend stories for you to read when you’re ready. I’m Marie McCain, one of the local news editors at The Press Democrat. Thank you for supporting local journalism!

Here are this weekend’s must-reads:

From left, Dino Beltran, Judy Fast Horse and Darin Beltran of Sonoma County's Native American Koi Nation, tour a portion of the 68 acres of land purchased by the tribe on East Shiloh Road, south of the Windsor town limit, where they plan to build a resort casino, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Long battle has begun for Koi Nation’s casino project near Windsor: With the Koi Nation surprising practically everyone last week with the announcement of their plan to build a massive casino and resort near Shiloh Regional Park, between Windsor and Santa Rosa, some wonder where the tribe’s fortunes are headed.

The first challenge for the Koi Nation is how it will pay for this project, which is expected to cost about $600 million and includes a 200-room hotel, six restaurants, a meeting center and spa, along with 2,500 slots and other gaming machines.

Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank changed its name in November 2017 from First Community Bank. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal) February 2018

Bill Gallaher’s son arrested on suspicion of grand theft from Poppy Bank: Sonoma County prosecutors are considering charges against developer Bill Gallaher’s son, who Santa Rosa Police quietly arrested in late July on suspicion of stealing from his father’s Poppy Bank.

Marco Gallaher, a shareholder in the bank at the time, and girlfriend Rachele Eschenburg were arrested July 22 on suspicion of using account information from dividend checks to make unauthorized purchases and payments, according to police.

SRJC safety monitor Sheila Brock, right, manually checks in William Woodard at the SRJC campus bookstore in Santa Rosa on Friday, September 17, 2021. Students entering buildings can use a smartphone application or manually check-in when entering buildings on campus. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa Junior College vaccine mandate is in place. Here’s how it came to be: With a unanimous vote Tuesday afternoon by the six members of the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees, the school officially adopted a vaccine mandate for staff, faculty, trustees and students of Sonoma County’s single largest educational institution.

Individuals in any of those groups who plan to step foot on campus will have until Oct. 15 to verify with the junior college they are vaccinated, or else test weekly for COVID-19 through the rest of the semester. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the option to test will expire, and anyone working or learning on campus will need to have verified that they have been vaccinated.

Single family homes under construction along Kristina Place, at Kingwood Road, in Rohnert Park on Thursday, September 2, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County officials voice support for new state housing laws to spur construction: Two new state laws that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Thursday will roll back some local control over city and county zoning ordinances and encourage more dense housing in urban and suburban areas. Such land-use laws give local governments broad control over the scale and location of different kinds of developments.

Newsom signed the legislation over the objection of many local cities and neighborhood groups. They argued the bills serve only the interests of developers, while damaging the character of local neighborhoods and having a detrimental impact on the environment.

At Vacation Beach near Guerneville, light green Azolla or duckweed thrives in the stagnant water of the Russian River, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The darker green vegetation is Ludwigia, or water primrose. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Invasive plants growing in Russian River due to low, slow water: Frequent visitors to the Russian River will have noticed a marked change in the way the water looks as a second year of historic drought settles in.

The river is covered in places with a thick, green blanket of plant life. Stagnant water allowed Ludwigia, or water primrose, to take root in the river. The primrose in turn created a safe haven for small, floating aquatic ferns called Azolla, commonly known as duckweed.

