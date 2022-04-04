Housing solutions available for Windsor residents

Social Advocates for Youth (SAY): Helps young adults who have aged out of the foster system and other youth to find a place to live. saysc.org

Reach For Home: Works to relocate people living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions and to help those who are close to losing their homes avoid homelessness in the northern part of Sonoma County. www.reachforhome.org/get-help

Windsor Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, a Sonoma County Legal Aid attorney, says she has a message for anyone living in unsafe conditions: Reach out and she can point you to available resources.

After The Press Democrat published a story about a young woman named Cinthia Bravo who said “goodbye” to a home where she and 22 other people lived readers wondered what Windsor’s policies were for such situations.

Bravo, 21, was only able to move with the help of a concerned Windsor Rotary Club member, Maureen Merrill, who found a friend and fellow Rotarian who had a studio apartment he could rent at a reduced price. Her sister, 17, was still living in the house she shared mostly with farmworkers working various shifts, but was told she had to leave the bedroom the two were sharing. She has since been evicted.

“I just want people to know that for people on the verge of homelessness, there are resources,” Lemus said. “In some cases there are funds available for first and last month’s rent” through various organizations, allowing people to move to a better place, she said.

One example of a resource is Social Advocates for Youth, which helps young adults who have aged out of the foster system and other youth to find a place to live, she said.

Douglas Hughes, the building official for Windsor, said the town’s code enforcement is based on complaints. Unless someone files a complaint about a residence, they won’t know the unsafe or unhealthy conditions exist, he said.

Hughes and a building inspector follow up on complaints but they mostly check on building permits. The town also contracts with a code enforcement officer, but his main focus is on marijuana grows and off-road vehicles that are parked in a yard or are inoperable.

“We don’t get a whole lot of complaints,” he said. “There was an uptick during the pandemic, mostly from people being home a lot more. Mostly what we see are unsafe conditions like hoarding in a backyard.”

Though, Hughes said he’s never run across such a crowded house with possibly unpermitted structures, and doesn’t know if there are others in Windsor, there is no set “occupant load” for single-family homes on the books.

“We basically look at the living conditions when we get a complaint — do they have enough water, can they cook, can they heat the house, is there hot and cold running water?” he said.

Inspectors have found TuffSheds converted into small homes in backyards, some “pretty nice,” and others unlivable, he said.

“It’s usually when they start urinating or defecating in the backyard that we hear about it,” Hughes said. “Tents often go up at night and then are taken down, and the neighbors don’t complain.”

Sometimes residents will file anonymous complaints with the town about their living situation after they’ve been evicted or the rent has been raised, but without a name and address, there is nothing they can do, Hughes said.

Merrill, a life coach and member of the Windsor Rotary Club, says she knows there are homes that house many people, likely in less than safe conditions. She sees them around town in older areas and sometimes in nice neighborhoods.

“There are places with tons of cars around them,” she said. “There a couple of super-junky houses right across from the most expensive houses in Windsor. I went out on a homeless count once, and I was paired with someone who knew all the spots,” she said. “It was eye-opening. People in Windsor say we don’t have homeless because we have no facilities for them. We do have unsafe housing.”

Merrill said she also saw the trailer outside the Windsor home where Bravo lived that the owner offered her sister before he told her to leave.

“She would have had no water and no toilet,” she said, so would have had to use facilities in the house. She also saw structures in the backyard of the house where people go to sleep at night, Merrill said.

“It’s better to have a roof over your head, but some of the conditions these girls were living in; it’s just too sad,” she said.

Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon said he knows more than one family often lives in a house and that there are people living in converted garages.

“That’s what you’re faced with in Sonoma County,” he said. “People need a place to live.”

Salmon said he just returned from a conference in Oklahoma City called the New Urbanism Congress where speakers talked about climate change and housing in stark terms.

He recently took in a “couch surfer,” a man studying to be a chef, at his 1,200-square-foot home, and he’s seriously thinking of building an additional dwelling unit in his backyard.

“I’m doing my best,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.