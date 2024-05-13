Houston police chief departs amid inquiry into suspended cases

HOUSTON - The chief of the Houston Police Department retired abruptly amid an investigation into more than 260,000 incident reports since 2016 that were not investigated, including sexual assaults and other felonies, because of a "lack of personnel."

The departure of the chief, Troy Finner, was announced by Mayor John Whitmire during a City Council meeting Wednesday. He praised the chief and called him a "friend" but said that "new information" related to the suspended cases was distracting the Police Department.

The Houston Police Department has been under intense scrutiny since February, when the chief announced a review of more than 4,000 sexual assault cases that had been suspended because of a purported lack of personnel to pursue investigations. That inquiry soon ballooned to include a large number of felonies as well as misdemeanors, which had been given the same internal code - "SL" - meaning they had been suspended for personnel reasons.

A 2014 analysis of the department's staffing found tens of thousands of cases that were not investigated, including thousands of assault cases. Whitmire has said the code for suspending a case because of a lack of personnel was created soon afterward.

The department had more than 5,300 officers in 2014. Now, it has about 5,100. While the mayor acknowledged that the department had staffing issues, he said the code had been used to dispense with cases that should have been prioritized, including serious crimes.

The chief said last month that all of the suspended sexual assault investigations had been reexamined and that most had been appropriately closed, cleared or suspended.

But others had been suspended that should not have been, including 80 cases in which DNA from the crime scene matched a potential suspect in a national database who remained on the loose. The department said it was now pursuing those cases, and others it identified in the reexamination.

The city's police will be overseen by an acting chief, Larry Satterwhite, a top commander in the department. Whitmire said a search would be conducted, both inside the department and around the country, for a permanent replacement.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.