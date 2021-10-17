Throughout these frenetic 90 seconds, Boyland lay amid debris at the foot of the archway. Her stomach was exposed, her body jostled by rioters oblivious in their rage. In her outstretched hand were those red-white-and-blue sunglasses.

“I got my arm underneath her, and I was pulling her out, pulling her out, and then another guy fell on top of her, and then another guy was just walking,” her friend Winchell later told an Atlanta television station. “I mean, there was people crushed.”

Boyland was suffering the effects of acute amphetamine intoxication, but police officers close by were unable to reach her because of the mob’s furious offensive. Kneeling beside her, Winchell frantically called for assistance, but he could not be heard above the clattering batons and profane roars, including that of Stager, who was coming up the steps with an American flag in hand, yelling, “Traitors!”

Then came a lull. And someone screamed, “She’s f---ing dead!”

Epilogue

In the fresh wake of the deadly riot, a reeling country began to assess what just had happened and why. This included quantifying the physical and psychological injuries to more than 140 officers, among them Wayte, Moore and Miller. These officers, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, declined to comment.

The assessment also required tracking down the many hundreds responsible, including seven particular men on the lower west terrace. If found and convicted, they would face years in prison.

Sabol, the geophysicist, returned home to Colorado. Fearing charges of sedition, federal prosecutors say, he destroyed anything that might be taken as anti-government and fried his electronic devices in a microwave oven. He then traveled to Boston with a plan to flee to Switzerland, where he would ski to make the trip “look natural.”

But once at the airport, he believed the police were talking about his backpack, so he aborted the plan and began driving a rental car west. Along the way, he tossed his cellphone.

On Jan. 11, police spotted a car moving erratically through New York’s Rockland County. The bloodied driver, who apparently had been slashing himself with a razor, was Sabol, who soon explained that he was “done fighting.”

“I was fighting tyranny in the D.C. Capitol,” he told the police. “I am wanted by the FBI.”

Three days later, Stager — his identity revealed to the FBI by an acquaintance who recognized the bearded man swinging the flagpole — was arrested in a lawyer’s office in Conway, his hair now short, his beard now a goatee. As officers led him to his jail cell, he seemed almost jovial, as if not grasping the severity of the seven charges against him, including assaulting a police officer.

“Be safe!” he called out. “Have a good one.”

Lopatic, the former Marine, drove back to Pennsylvania the night of the riot, discarding along the way the body camera he had removed from a besieged Miller just hours before. After a family member contacted the FBI, he was arrested Feb. 3 at home, where investigators found the bloodstained T-shirt saying “Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats.”

Whitton, the contractor, was arrested in Georgia on April 1, several weeks after a high school acquaintance tipped off the FBI. Investigators had been especially keen to find him in part because he had returned to the archway after the 90-second battle to threaten the officers (“You’re going to die tonight”) and because he had sent a text message bragging about sacrificing an officer to the mob (“Yea I fed him to the people. Idk his status. Don’t care tbh”).

Whitton’s grandmother, Sandra Bivins, dismissed one officer’s injuries as “a skinned chin and some bruises” and said, “They made the whole thing political.” Still, she added, her incarcerated grandson is deeply remorseful. “He’s saying, ‘I’ve wasted my whole life,’” she said. “‘I’ve thrown my life away.’”

It took longer to find Barnhart, the Michigan bodybuilder in the Caterpillar sweatshirt, and McAbee, the now-former deputy sheriff from Tennessee. But with the help of online crowdsourcing efforts, both men were finally arrested in mid-August and charged with various federal offenses.

At some point on the evening of Jan. 6, Clayton Mullins left the fray. He made his way out of the Capitol’s restricted area, back to where his wife and sister were waiting. His stricken face told them that something was wrong.

On the long walk back to their rental car, they later said, he wept. And on the long, two-day drive back to Kentucky, they said, he was silent.

He returned to life as it had been. But it was a life seemingly oblivious to the fact that his image was ricocheting around the internet and that he, too, was a wanted man with a nickname: “Slickback,” in reference to his thick, combed-back brown hair.

Three weeks after the riot, the FBI received a tip that ultimately led to a bank in Mayfield, where an employee who had known Mullins for decades said that he had been in the lobby just the day before.

One evening in late February, Mullins drove his well-traveled Nissan Frontier out of his salvage yard and onto Highway 45, only to be pulled over minutes later by law enforcement officials. He spent a week in custody in Paducah before being granted house arrest.

Relatives and friends still puzzle over how a man they knew as apolitical and of deep faith wound up at the center of the Capitol riot. But they all echo Mullins’ contention that he was trying to help, not hinder, the officers he encountered — the one whose foot he had grabbed, the one whose head he had shoved.

Richard Heatherly, Mullins’ former pastor, said he was convinced the man had gone to Washington “to show support for the president, the country and law and order.” In defending his friend, the retired minister said that the Black Lives Matter movement had been “the spearhead of breaking into the building” — an assertion not based in fact.

The very real prospect of spending a long time away from Wingo looms over Mullins, who — along with his six co-defendants — has pleaded not guilty. But as he awaits his fate, he wears an ankle monitor and tries to carry on.

He salvages and repairs equipment at Mullins Machinery. He spends time at the Little Obion Baptist Church, tending to the maintenance, arranging for Sunday preachers. He watches reruns of “Gunsmoke.”

But never far from Mullins’ mind is what he thought to himself on the evening of Jan. 6 as he walked away from the profoundly damaged U.S. Capitol, his face wet with tears: “We never should have come here.”