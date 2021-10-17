How 7 men came to Capitol riot from all over America
The American flag became a blunt instrument in the bearded man’s hands. Wielding the flagpole like an ax, he swung once, twice, three times to beat a police officer being dragged down the steps of a U.S. Capitol under siege.
Other officers also fell under mob attack, while the rest fought to keep the hordes from storming the Capitol and upending the routine transfer of power. Sprayed chemicals choked the air, projectiles flew overhead, and the unbridled roars formed a battle-cry din — all as a woman lay dying beneath the jostling scrum of the Jan. 6 riot.
Amid the hand-to-hand combat, seven men from seven different states stood out. Although strangers to one another, they worked as if in concert while grappling with the phalanx of police officers barring entry to the Capitol.
The moment was a flicker in the chaotic panorama, a 90-second flash of unhinged violence overshadowed by the high drama inside, where rioters menaced in packs, legislators hid in fear and a protester was shot to death.
Now, nine months removed from the mayhem, Republicans bound to former President Donald Trump’s unfounded assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him have all but wished the day away, blocking the creation of a bipartisan investigative commission; blaming antifa, or Democrats, or the FBI; and minimizing the overwhelming video evidence.
Even so, a reckoning is underway as prosecutors and congressional investigators seek to understand how a political rally devolved into an assault on the citadel of American democracy and those who guard it. They are drilling down on whether the riot was organized and what roles were played by far-right extremist groups, various Trump supporters and Trump himself.
But it may also help to slow down the video evidence, linger on those 90 seconds on the Capitol steps and trace back the roots of the violence and its perpetrators. Doing so provides a close-up view of how seemingly average citizens — duped by a political lie, goaded by their leaders and swept up in a frenzied throng — can unite in breathtaking acts of brutality.
Nearly one-quarter of the more than 600 people arrested in connection with the riot have been charged with assaulting or impeding police officers. But only a handful of that subset have any ties to extremist provocateurs like the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. The most violent on Jan. 6, it seems, were the most ordinary — a slice of the Trump faithful.
They largely represent a group certain to have powerful sway in the nation’s tortured politics to come: whiter, slightly older and less likely than the general voting population to live in a city or be college-educated. Recent studies indicate that they come from places where people tend to fear the replacement of their ethnic and cultural dominance by immigrants and adhere to the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen.
This description generally fits the seven men, now bound together by federal prosecutors as co-defendants in an indictment charging them with myriad felonies. To a man, they are described in superlatives by relatives and friends: perfect neighbor, devout churchgoer, attentive father, good guy.
They include the bearded truck driver from Arkansas who weaponized Old Glory; a heavy-machine operator from Michigan who once modeled for the covers of romance novels; a fencing contractor from Georgia; a geophysicist from Colorado; a former Marine from Pennsylvania; a deputy sheriff from Tennessee; and a self-made businessman from Kentucky named Clayton Ray Mullins, 52, described as a well-intentioned person devoted to keeping his small country church afloat. He does not drink, smoke, curse or bother with social media and prefers old westerns to the news.
On the first Sunday of 2021, Mullins arrived at the church before anyone else, as always, and made sure everything was just so — down to placing a water glass at the pulpit for the morning’s preacher. The next day, Jan. 4, he began the two-day drive with his wife and a sister to a place he had never been: Washington.
They say they thought this might be their last chance to experience a Trump rally. They say they had no intention of rioting or trespassing to keep Trump in office.
Even if this were true, why did Mullins join the mob overrunning the Capitol grounds? Why was he standing so close to the violent standoff with the police? Why did he pull on the leg of a downed officer under attack?
Sitting recently in his empty church, so far from Washington, Mullins began to weep as the question hung heavy over him, his family, his community, this country.
Why?
‘We need patriots!’
The thing is, Mullins almost hadn’t gone to Washington.
