How 8 WWII servicemen lost to battle were memorialized on Sonoma’s west side

Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series that looks back on Sonoma during WWII, in honor of Veteran’s Day. Find part one in the Nov. 5 edition or at sonomanews.com.

When the City of Sonoma, in cooperation with developer August Sebastiani, agreed to dedicate certain streets in his new housing tract on the west side of Sonoma to honor the local men who were killed in World War II, they set June 4, 1950 as the date for the ceremony.

The event included a parade led by the Sonoma Valley High School band and the Gold Star parents of the men for whom the streets would be named. The band played our National Anthem as signs at each corner were unveiled.

The names of those heroes may not be known today, but at the time they were beloved sons, brothers, husbands, fathers, friends, teammates, students and fellow Sonomans. Lost forever.

As best I could, I’ve found a little bit about each hero so that when you drive down one of those streets, you might take note of the name, and perhaps say a quiet thanks to the brave young Sonoman for whom it was named.

Andrieux Street

Named in memory of Mathew Andrieux, who was the son of Colestin Andrieux, husband of Vivian Kirkman Andrieux, father of a 20-month-old child, and nephew of Joe and Emil Andrieux.

Sgt. Andrieux was part of the D-Day invasion force and made it all the way to Germany. But on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve of 1944, he was killed in the fighting near Ludenburg, Germany. He was 24 years old.

Perkins Street

One block north of Andrieux Street, this lane honors Staff Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Perkins, 25, who grew up in Fetters Hot Springs. Even as a child, he wanted to be an aviator. He picked fruit in local orchards to earn enough money for flying lessons. He continued those lessons after high school while working as a cable splicer for the telephone company. When the war started, he enlisted and underwent further pilot training. He was assigned to the 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron in the Pacific. Sgt. Perkins died when his own plane crashed while searching for a downed U.S. fighter pilot. He left behind his wife, Arline, daughter Darleen, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs Edgar Perkins of Agua Caliente.

Banchero Street

This street is named in memory of Lt. Robert Banchero, who was mail carrier in Sonoma Valley before the war. He served in the U.S. Army in the 66th Panther Division in France and Germany. He was wounded in Germany and later died of his wounds at the Army hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. His body was shipped home to Sonoma where a funeral service was held. In attendance were his widow Elizabeth, mother, Celia, and a host of Sonoma friends.

Robinson Street

Sgt. Eugene Robinson was severely wounded in Guadalcanal early in the war, but recovered in a hospital in Honolulu. After he was decorated for his valor, he was then sent back to fight other battles in the South Pacific. He was killed on April 27, 1945, during the invasion of Okinawa.

His family published a memoriam in the Index-Tribune: “His smiling way and pleasant face are a pleasure to recall…He had a kindly word for each and died beloved by all….He lives with us in memory and will forever more. Mom, Anita, Wilma, Walter and Gerald.”

Barrachi Way

Ray and Andy Barrachi, sons of Andrea Barrachi, were two of the finest athletes to ever graduate from Sonoma Valley High School and continued to be star players on the local adult baseball and basketball teams that played other North Bay teams during the 1930s and early ‘40s. When the war started, Ray joined the Marines, while Andrew enlisted in the Army. Both became war heroes. Andrew made it home. Ray did not. Barrachi Way in Sonoma is named after Ray.

On April 2, 1943, the banner headline in the Index-Tribune read “Sonoma Boy Missing.” The telegram received by his family gave very little information, other than the young Marine was missing somewhere in the South Pacific. Two weeks earlier his parents had received a letter from Ray telling them not to worry and sending his regards “to all the gang.” His friends praised him for his cheerful disposition, ready wit and willingness to always do good for a friend. His body was never recovered. It took another year before his parents received the Purple Heart in recognition of his service.

The family almost lost his brother, Andrew, in the bitter battle for Leyte Island. Sgt. Andy Barrachi, a veteran of the Aleutian and Marshall Islands campaigns, came under attack by enemy aircraft on Leyte. While others ducked for cover, he ran to the nearest machine gun mount, opened fire on the plane and shot it down. For this he was awarded the Bronze Star. Andy returned to Sonoma after the war.