How a colonel’s dream became the iconic Armstrong Woods

The Pool Ridge and East Ridge trails remain closed due to damage from the August 2020 Walbridge fire, which burned through 68% of the park.

Access is currently limited to the valley floor, including the Pioneer Nature Trail, the Discovery Trail and the Armstrong Nature Trail.

The park will be open each day from 8 a.m. to one hour after official sunset.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve is just north of Guerneville.

It’s named for Colonel James B. Armstrong, a man who saw possibilities there beyond lumber. In 1860, when the first sawmill was set up at what became Guerneville, the “sweep of majestic forests” there was described as “unsurpassed on the continent — tier upon tier, range upon range of redwoods … the finest body of timber in the state.” One tree was 23 feet in diameter, another 368 feet tall.

A few years later, Swiss immigrant George Guerne and with his partner, Thomas Heald, built their own sawmill nearby. In the following decades, it became one of the most prominent mills on the Russian River and the growing settlement’s name changed from ‘Stumptown’ to ‘Guerneville.’ In 1877 Guerne and Healds’ operation was harvesting about 100 acres of old growth redwoods a year and milling them into millions of board feet of lumber. A dozen other mills on the river and elsewhere in the county were operating at a similar pace. Even so, the supply of timber was considered practically inexhaustible and expected to last fifty years.

Colonel Armstrong and his family arrived in Sonoma County in 1874. A native of Ohio, he had served during the Civil War with the Union Army. Settling first in Santa Rosa, he became friends with Luther Burbank. Armstrong also began acquiring land in the densely forested Big Bottom Valley north of Guerneville and bought a large existing mill. If his original intention was to run a logging operation, that soon evaporated. Unlike other forest owners of the time, he could see the future and realized the redwood forest was not inexhaustible.

In 1878, Armstrong gifted 440 acres of forest to his daughter Kate, who was turning twenty-one, for the price of “one dollar, love and affection.” He soon added another 160 acres, making the property 600 acres in all. He wanted to preserve his ancient redwood grove and see it become a public park administered by the state of California. Armstrong was ahead of his time — it would be more than twenty years before California’s state park system was established.

Despite help from Luther Burbank and other prominent citizens, Armstrong’s effort fell short.

By the time he died in 1900, logging had chewed through the seemingly endless “sweep of majestic forests.”

By 1911, what had been “the finest body of timber in the state” covering dozens of square miles, was reduced to the point that Armstrong Woods was called “practically the only redwood grove of any scenic importance” in the area.

Just as young trees will sprout from a cut redwood stump, Armstrong’s dream continued to grow after he died. His elder daughter Lizzie and the LeBaron family (related to columnist Gaye LeBaron and her late husband John) mounted an energetic campaign of public meetings and car caravans to attract attention to the idea. After decades of effort, an initiative to buy the property was passed in 1917 and the grove became a county park.

Ownership later passed to the state and the property became Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in 1936. The realization of Armstrong’s dream is a legacy to those original “majestic forests” and to the persistence of an idea. Both are gifts to the present and inspiration for the future.

Armstrong Woods reopened in October for the first time since the August 2020 after the Walbridge fire torched much of the beloved state park.