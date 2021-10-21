How a COVID-19 vaccine mandate may affect Petaluma school trends

County health and education officials are gearing up for a K-12 vaccine push, with hopes of overcoming existing hesitancy, as well as backlash to what some parents see as on overreaching government mandate.

California law states that students in a standard K-12 school system are required to get immunized against polio, DTap, Hepatitis B, MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) and chickenpox, and must turn in proof of immunization to their schools before classes start in the fall.

But many parents, citing the limited amount of study on COVID-19 vaccines relative to those other vaccines, which have been in circulation for decades, are expressing newfound hesitancy over vaccine mandates for schools.

“To force parents to vaccinate their children against their will so their children can obtain their state constitutional right to educational equality is a frightening prospective outcome for our society,” said Petaluman Jamie Newbold, whose child attends Petaluma High School.

On Oct. 18, parents and students throughout Sonoma County schools protested the looming mandate, giving voice to frustrations and fears held by as many as 40% of parents, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

In a letter addressed to parents, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steven Herrington said that he understands concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety, but taking students out of school in protest will only result in a loss of learning opportunity.

“Our district has no control over the proposed mandate, which would treat the COVID-19 vaccine similarly to the 10 vaccines on the state list already required by California law for students attending K-12 schools,” Herrington said.

Herrington added that the mandate would not apply until it reached full approval by the FDA, and exemptions would be available, unless the state legislature votes to add the vaccine to the no exemption list.

With an existing contingent of vaccine skeptics in Sonoma County schools, county health officials have expressed concern about what could be a difficult vaccine fight.

Matt Brown, communications specialist for Sonoma County, said one of the most important functions of the county health department right now is overcoming vaccine hesitancy and increasing the vaccination rate across the entire eligible population.

“We are certainly aware that some school populations have low vaccination rates and that is a concern,” Brown said in an email. “Previous vaccine hesitancy is an indicator of COVID vaccine hesitancy, so we can predict that uptake will be low in populations that have expressed vaccine hesitancy in the past.”

In Petaluma, school vaccination rates have traditionally fallen along the city’s sharp, east-west divide.

In the 2019-20 school year, six Petaluma elementary schools east of Highway 101 all reported that at least 95% of students were up-to-date on all their shots. Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School reported 94%, Harvest Christian school reported 93% and River Montessori Charter School reported 85% full vaccination.

Meanwhile, schools on the west side of town faced lower vaccination rates among students, with only McNear reporting at least 95% full vaccination.

McKinley held the lowest vaccinated rate with only 58%, and Live Oak Charter had the second lowest at 73% of students fully vaccinated.

Live Oak, a Waldorf-inspired charter school housed at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, has long been home to a high percentage of vaccine-hesitant families, but school officials say that’s simply a reflection of the community.

“As a public school, the feelings of parents and students in our school community are a reflection of the diversity of feelings you'd expect to see in our local community,” said Jessica Umphress, chair of the Live Oak Board of Directors.

Umphress also said that the state of the pandemic has not prompted Live Oak to incorporate any new or stricter changes to its overall vaccination policy, but the school does continue to follow any health orders laid out for public schools.

Once the vaccine is fully approved for younger age groups, Sonoma County health officials plan to focus primarily on students living in areas that have been rated lower on the Healthy Places Index, which measures health outcomes based on income, education and environmental impacts.

Officials also plan to partner with schools and pediatricians to get the word out about the vaccines as safe, effective tools to fight coronavirus.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a news conference Oct. 8 that Sonoma County will look into hosting vaccination clinics at schools throughout the county once a vaccine is fully approved for children under 12.