How a nonprofit helps relieve Sonoma County teachers from self-funding their classrooms

It was a still-sleepy morning in Meaghan King’s special education classroom at Herbert Slater Middle School, but in one corner, Seth Smith and his classmates were peering into handheld black boxes and chatting excitedly.

Smith, 13, moved his head back and forth and up and down, seemingly sweeping his gaze across the room. But through the Google Expeditions viewer he held to his eyes, he was actually seeing a shady clearing, filled with lions — a scene captured from thousands of miles away.

For King’s class, the technology has been transportive. With all the complications of field trips, especially now amid a persistent pandemic, the virtual experiences offered through Google goggles let students take trips to anywhere – from the Serengeti to the ocean floor to the Louvre – are far from a shoddy alternative, King said.

"We’ll do a topic like U.S. history,“ she said. ”And ... we’ll read about it all week and then at the end of the week we’ll go on a field trip to where the Constitution is.“

“These just open the door to a lot more (places),” King said.

It’s what she had in mind when she raised $2,637 to purchase the kits in 2019 through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding site that helps school staff secure supplies and materials for their students.

The website, started in 2000, is a vehicle for willing donors, from community members to multimillion-dollar corporations, to support public school educators across the nation, including Santa Rosa. In the past five years, staff across Sonoma County’s largest school district have raised a total of $522,663 to fund 770 projects.

DonorsChoose, as it has grown in popularity over the years, has helped mitigate the pressure on public school staff to fill in the gap between their schools’ budgets and their students’ needs with their own funds, as well as enabled schools to acquire technology and equipment with steep costs.

“In a perfect world, it would be nice if we could come to school knowing we’re having an archery unit and we know that we will not have problems getting that equipment,” said Nikki Kumasaka, a physical education teacher at Herbert Slater Middle School, who also coaches girls soccer at Santa Rosa High School. “Unfortunately, that’s not the world that we live in.”

Kumasaka has previously used DonorsChoose to secure three Bluetooth portable speaker sets for students at her school to use during classes and team workouts.

On a recent Friday, one of her P.E. classes was playing “pedometer games” on the blacktop, which included a “Red Light, Green Light”-style activity in which students ran while the music played from the speaker, and halted when it stopped.

“We want to promote exercise, fun, and sportsmanship,” Kumasaka wrote in her fundraiser. “Enough equipment for all our students would increase participation. Students would have a healthier body and mind.”

In all, it took six donors to fully fund the $838 request, aided by a match from an anonymous donor on Giving Tuesday, which is the first Tuesday to follow Thanksgiving.

One of those donors, though, was Kumasaka herself. When the project was getting close to the due date before expiring, she chipped in the remaining cost so as not to lose the funding she had already collected.

Donations to projects that expire are either returned to the donor, or, if they’re considered a friend or family member of the teacher, they get credited to the educator to use on future projects.

Kumasaka has another project this year: She’s trying to raise $3,783 for new cardio workout equipment for the Herbert Slater campus. She launched the project in early October, and she still needs $499 to be fully funded.

“If I get close to my date, I’m going to put that into it, because it’s a huge project and I’m not going to lose that money,” she said.

Santa Rosa High soccer coaches Nikki Kumasaka, center, and Mark Marcarian and members of the team stay warm by wearing their new winter coats during a girls varsity soccer game between Santa Rosa and El Molino high schools in Forestville, California, on Friday, January 17, 2020. The team's winter coats were funded by a donation and grant through the nonprofit organization Schools Plus. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

It’s long been an open secret that public school teachers pay money out of their own pocket to make sure their classes are equipped with supplies such as paper, writing and art materials or even some furniture.

The Educator Expense Deduction allows qualified educators to file for up to $250 in tax deductions each year. But for some educators, that covers only a small fraction of the personal funds they spend on their own classrooms each year.