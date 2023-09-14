Some advocates and researchers promote the establishment of law enforcement oversight commissions and their role in shaping policies and their application. In Berkeley, the police oversight body has scrutinized the police department’s use of Lexipol policies. The board also have processes for citizens to request it reviews particular rules or practices.

In 2015, New York University School of Law’s Policing Project developed a set of principles with leaders in law enforcement to boost community engagement and increase transparency around policing, including in policy development.

Some experts and advocates have called for a collaborative approach to police policy writing with community input, especially when it comes to use of force.

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on Lexipol. Read the first story here.

On Sept. 28, 2021, officers from the Santa Ana Police Department surrounded Brandon Lopez after he crashed a stolen car and refused to get out.

A stand off between Lopez and the police, who brought two armored military vehicles to the scene, dragged on for hours.

Officers refused to allow Lopez’ cousin to reason with Brandon though he begged for a chance to do so. The cousin was, and remains, a local elected official: Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez, who lived nearby and came to the scene after learning of the standoff.

Santa Ana police handed control of the situation to the Anaheim Police Department. Shortly after that department’s SWAT team arrived, and with Hernandez and Lopez’s father looking on, the Anaheim officers fired a flash grenade into the car. When Lopez spilled out and ran away from the car, one officer yelled “gun” and several others opened fire, killing him.

He did not have a gun. The incident remains under investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Lopez’s family has sued Santa Ana and Anaheim in civil court.

Death prompts focus on Lexipol

Hernandez today invokes his cousin’s death as he uses his elected position to advocate for police reform. That push has brought him to focus on Lexipol, a private company that writes policy manuals for law enforcement.

It’s a rare instance where elected officials have challenged the company, which has quietly expanded its influence to the point where it writes policies for approximately 95% of California’s law enforcement agencies and almost one-fifth of departments nationwide.

Hernandez’ campaign to oust Lexipol from Santa Ana has brought the debate over the company’s priorities and effectiveness — a debate confined until then largely to academic writing and media investigations — to City Hall in a municipality with one of the highest police shooting rates in the country. It’s also the backyard of controversial Lexipol co-founder Bruce Praet.

While a Lexipol spokesperson said he’s no longer with the company, Praet’s law firm is based in Santa Ana. Praet defends the actions of police officers, often operating under Lexipol policies, in court. Last year, Sonoma County became one of his clients.

With Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approval, County Counsel Robert Pittman hired Praet to defend the county in a lawsuit brought by the family of David Pelaez-Chavez, a migrant worker shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in July 2022.

Lexipol meanwhile, shapes policing in the North Bay as in the rest of the state. The company writes and updates policy manuals for sheriff’s offices and police departments in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

Praet is known among police reform advocates who are critical of his bombastic statements in training sessions he’s led over the years. They cite instances in which he encouraged officers to clean up subjects’ wounds after violent arrests and other tactics designed to lessen departments’ liabilities in civil court for hurting or killing people.

“There’s a simple formula. You all need to commit this to memory. Red turns to green at the time of trial. If there is blood in the photo, you are going to pay money. Clean him up and get him smiling for the picture,” Praet said in a 2019 online training.

The Press Democrat reached Praet by phone on Aug. 21, and he said he would not discuss the Peláez-Chavez case and was “not interested” in an interview about his career. Subsequent voice mails seeking comment were not returned.

‘Company that sees people as objects’

Hernandez worries about police departments whose use of force policies trace back to “somebody who talks so openly about police officers stepping outside of their ethics,” he said.

“Why would we want to task our police department with adopting policies from a company that sees people as objects?” Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez

“As somebody who has watched police kill my loved one, there is a very unsettling trauma that comes with living through these experiences,” he said.

“Why would we want to task our police department with adopting policies from a company that sees people as objects?” he said. “These are human beings with families, children, you know, brothers and sons. Who are we to say, ‘hey, if you beat them up, just clean their face up a little bit?’ We need to preserve and protect human life even when people make mistakes.”

Along with other relatives of people killed by police, Hernandez is arguing Lexipol has grown too powerful and shapes policing without enough public accountability.