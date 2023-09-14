Personal tragedy drove Santa Ana city councilman to take on Lexipol, firm behind Sonoma County sheriff policies

Lexipol writes and updates policy manuals for 95% of California’s law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices and police departments in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.|
MARISA ENDICOTT AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2023, 10:49AM
Updated 50 minutes ago

Alternative police policymaking

Some experts and advocates have called for a collaborative approach to police policy writing with community input, especially when it comes to use of force.

In 2015, New York University School of Law’s Policing Project developed a set of principles with leaders in law enforcement to boost community engagement and increase transparency around policing, including in policy development.

Some advocates and researchers promote the establishment of law enforcement oversight commissions and their role in shaping policies and their application. In Berkeley, the police oversight body has scrutinized the police department’s use of Lexipol policies. The board also have processes for citizens to request it reviews particular rules or practices.

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on Lexipol. Read the first story here.

On Sept. 28, 2021, officers from the Santa Ana Police Department surrounded Brandon Lopez after he crashed a stolen car and refused to get out.

A stand off between Lopez and the police, who brought two armored military vehicles to the scene, dragged on for hours.

Officers refused to allow Lopez’ cousin to reason with Brandon though he begged for a chance to do so. The cousin was, and remains, a local elected official: Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez, who lived nearby and came to the scene after learning of the standoff.

Santa Ana police handed control of the situation to the Anaheim Police Department. Shortly after that department’s SWAT team arrived, and with Hernandez and Lopez’s father looking on, the Anaheim officers fired a flash grenade into the car. When Lopez spilled out and ran away from the car, one officer yelled “gun” and several others opened fire, killing him.

He did not have a gun. The incident remains under investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Lopez’s family has sued Santa Ana and Anaheim in civil court.

Death prompts focus on Lexipol

Hernandez today invokes his cousin’s death as he uses his elected position to advocate for police reform. That push has brought him to focus on Lexipol, a private company that writes policy manuals for law enforcement.

It’s a rare instance where elected officials have challenged the company, which has quietly expanded its influence to the point where it writes policies for approximately 95% of California’s law enforcement agencies and almost one-fifth of departments nationwide.

Hernandez’ campaign to oust Lexipol from Santa Ana has brought the debate over the company’s priorities and effectiveness — a debate confined until then largely to academic writing and media investigations — to City Hall in a municipality with one of the highest police shooting rates in the country. It’s also the backyard of controversial Lexipol co-founder Bruce Praet.

While a Lexipol spokesperson said he’s no longer with the company, Praet’s law firm is based in Santa Ana. Praet defends the actions of police officers, often operating under Lexipol policies, in court. Last year, Sonoma County became one of his clients.

With Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approval, County Counsel Robert Pittman hired Praet to defend the county in a lawsuit brought by the family of David Pelaez-Chavez, a migrant worker shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in July 2022.

Lexipol meanwhile, shapes policing in the North Bay as in the rest of the state. The company writes and updates policy manuals for sheriff’s offices and police departments in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

Praet is known among police reform advocates who are critical of his bombastic statements in training sessions he’s led over the years. They cite instances in which he encouraged officers to clean up subjects’ wounds after violent arrests and other tactics designed to lessen departments’ liabilities in civil court for hurting or killing people.

“There’s a simple formula. You all need to commit this to memory. Red turns to green at the time of trial. If there is blood in the photo, you are going to pay money. Clean him up and get him smiling for the picture,” Praet said in a 2019 online training.

The Press Democrat reached Praet by phone on Aug. 21, and he said he would not discuss the Peláez-Chavez case and was “not interested” in an interview about his career. Subsequent voice mails seeking comment were not returned.

‘Company that sees people as objects’

Hernandez worries about police departments whose use of force policies trace back to “somebody who talks so openly about police officers stepping outside of their ethics,” he said.

“Why would we want to task our police department with adopting policies from a company that sees people as objects?” Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez

“As somebody who has watched police kill my loved one, there is a very unsettling trauma that comes with living through these experiences,” he said.

“Why would we want to task our police department with adopting policies from a company that sees people as objects?” he said. “These are human beings with families, children, you know, brothers and sons. Who are we to say, ‘hey, if you beat them up, just clean their face up a little bit?’ We need to preserve and protect human life even when people make mistakes.”

Along with other relatives of people killed by police, Hernandez is arguing Lexipol has grown too powerful and shapes policing without enough public accountability.

At Hernandez’s urging, the council stopped a Lexipol contract for correctional policy manuals at the Santa Ana City Jail. Last month, the council paused renewing the police department’s Lexipol contract too. That item will come up for consideration again at a future meeting.

Hernandez joins academic researchers and civil rights attorneys in saying the company’s policies are porous and designed to give officers cover in court after they deploy deadly force, no matter how questionably.

“There’s a fundamental conflict between what we’d like to believe the goal of police policies is, which is to effectively constrain and regulate how police officers wield this incredible authority we give them, including life and death decisions, and the idea that police policy should be written to, frankly, help private police defense attorneys as much as possible,” said Adrienna Wong, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California who has sued over Lexipol policies.

Lexipol responds

A spokesperson for Lexipol told The Press Democrat in an emailed statement that the company “never acts as a policymaker,” and that adopting, crafting or changing policies remains a responsibility of the law enforcement agencies that purchase the company’s manuals.

“Lexipol policy development is focused on helping officers navigate high-stress situations, serve with professionalism, and treat all members of the community with dignity,” Lexipol’s Shannon Pieper

Agencies are “encouraged to review policy changes with local legal counsel and to customize policies as needed to align with community and agency values and needs,” Shannon Pieper, the company’s senior director of marketing content, wrote to The Press Democrat.

“Lexipol policy development is focused on helping officers navigate high-stress situations, serve with professionalism, and treat all members of the community with dignity,” she wrote. “Lexipol is also committed to continuous quality improvement in law enforcement, including changes that enhance accountability and oversight.”

But whether it’s through staffing shortfalls, lax oversight or department inertia, Lexipol’s critics say the company has become a de facto policymaker for law enforcement all over the state. They argue the results for the public don’t hold up well under scrutiny.

“They very much do create public policy,” Hernandez said, “but look at where the public policy gets us.”

“I truly do believe that Lexipol in due time will be looked at as a liability,” Santa Ana City Councilman Johnathan Hernandez

From early 2010, when Hernandez says the city first started buying Lexipol policies, to 2020, Santa Ana paid around $24 million to settle claims against the police department.

“I truly do believe that Lexipol in due time will be looked at as a liability,” he said.

Little public data backing up company claims

As the company came to dominate the industry, it became seen as the presumptive expert or best option, according to Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA professor and public interest law expert who co-authored two papers on Lexipol. But, there hasn’t been much publicly available data to back up the company’s claims that it decreases lawsuits or settlements for its subscribers.

“Really this is about having more transparency and accountability for this multimillion-dollar organization that is running police policy and some training in much of the country,” she said.

“The way that's going to happen is by people getting their local governments to look with some skepticism at what Lexipol is doing, not necessarily to rescind the contracts or not enter the contracts, but to simply ask what is going on — what the company is doing, what its impact is, what its value is — because those questions aren't even being asked … and these questions are too important to just be glossing over.”

In one major instance, Lexipol’s policy advice steered its California law enforcement customers astray, critics say, leading to a lawsuit against a police department that subscribes.

In 2017, the state legislature attempted to reform the standards for police use of deadly force. Praet, sometimes in writings published by Lexipol, vociferously opposed the resulting bill, AB 931, which failed, as well as the next iteration, AB 392.

But the second bill passed in 2019, changing the standard for deadly force to justifiable only when an officer reasonably believes the force is “necessary,” as opposed to the previous standard of “objectively reasonable.”

Praet claimed partial credit for a softening of the bill’s final language, and, with Lexipol and police special interest groups, would go on to counsel that the use of force standard remained unchanged.

“I know everyone’s been hearing in the media, ‘oh my god, we can only use force when necessary,’” Praet said in an October 2019 Lexipol webinar shortly after AB 392 passed. “Is that true? Simple answer: no. What is the new standard? The new standard is the exact same thing we’ve had for the last 50 years.”

Such advice led the ACLU to file a lawsuit in July 2020 against the Pomona Police Department, alleging the agency had adopted policies that conflicted with the new state law. The lawsuit came after Pomona police officers killed three people within a few months of the new law going into effect.

“Pomona Police Department officers have an erroneous view of the law regarding their use of force, and they carry this misunderstanding with them on an ongoing basis as they patrol the community while armed with deadly weapons,“ the complaint read.

ACLU’s Wong, who served as counsel on the case, said that with AB 392, Lexipol went beyond just taking a broad reading of an existing legal standard to something worse, stating “the wrong standard.” In her view, Praet, as a law enforcement defense attorney, and Lexipol, as a vendor focused on limiting policy liability, “needed to undermine this new law that had been passed, for frankly, the same goals of making it harder to hold police accountable in civil lawsuits,” Wong said.

As part of a settlement reached in November 2022, the Pomona Police Department agreed to start training its officers under a heightened “necessary” standard, as intended by AB 392. The agreement also required the agency to start considering whether alternative tactics could have been used when determining whether an officer’s use of deadly force was “necessary” through internal investigations.

Changes after concerns raised

Some other California cities decided to revise or question their Lexipol use of force policies, including Santa Ana, after city staff or community groups raised concerns.

In Sonoma County, Deputy Robert Dillion, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said that across the board, the department reviews and amends Lexipol content before adoption “rather than accepting them as blanket policies.”

That includes use of force guidelines, which Dillion said are “under continual review as laws change and the Office assesses best practices for scenarios requiring force to safely remedy situations.”

To date, Lexipol maintains its position on the state legislation. “After much careful thought and review of AB392, we believe it did not create a new legal standard for the use of deadly force,” Pieper told the Press Democrat in a statement. “We recognize and respect that all legislation is subject to varying interpretations, and we will amend policy if future case law leads to a different interpretation, but we remain confident that our policy is consistent with the language of the statute.”

When The Press Democrat provided Wong with Lexipol’s statement, she called it “an absurd response.”

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training and the California Judicial Council’s model instructions for jurors both recognize the higher standard for deadly force, she noted.

“All police agencies should think twice about trusting any guidance they receive from a company that would give a statement disregarding established authorities like that,” Wong wrote.

Like most residents of the state, Ventura, Calif., resident Scott Rushing had never heard of Lexipol until six years ago. But when police killed his son, he became steeped in advocacy for police reforms such as civilian oversight commissions for policymaking. Like Hernandez, he joined a network of families turned activists after losing loved ones to police killings like he did.

“I’m an angry pissed-off dad that’s in depression, but I’m not a bomb thrower,” Scott Rushing

In July 2017, an armed security guard shot 34-year-old Tyler Rushing for stabbing him with a piece of a flower pot. The Chico Police Department arrived to find Tyler holed up and bleeding in an office bathroom, and in an effort to get him out, released a dog on him. As Tyler struggled, a police sergeant shot him twice at close range. Then, an officer tased him as he lay face down on the ground.

In pursuit of justice for his son, Rushing has faced a yearslong court battle and what he described as resistance, delays and setbacks at every step.

He doesn’t consider himself radical by any means. “I’m an angry pissed-off dad that’s in depression, but I’m not a bomb thrower,” he said.

But, to Rushing, having a private company paid with taxpayer dollars with little public oversight or transparency is nothing short of a “major scandal.”

Over and over in talking with other families, the details of the killings vary, he said, but the same words, the same policies — “the same Lexipol crap” — is used to justify officers’ actions and shield them from accountability.

Rushing continues fighting to get the excessive force lawsuit against the Chico officers who killed his son in front of a jury. But he’s now entrenched in a broader mission as well, to shine a light on Lexipol and get people to push back when police hide behind policies.

“Well, who wrote those? Is Lexipol a bible? Who made them God?” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Alternative police policymaking

Some experts and advocates have called for a collaborative approach to police policy writing with community input, especially when it comes to use of force.

In 2015, New York University School of Law’s Policing Project developed a set of principles with leaders in law enforcement to boost community engagement and increase transparency around policing, including in policy development.

Some advocates and researchers promote the establishment of law enforcement oversight commissions and their role in shaping policies and their application. In Berkeley, the police oversight body has scrutinized the police department’s use of Lexipol policies. The board also have processes for citizens to request it reviews particular rules or practices.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.