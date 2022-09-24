How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death

The weather was stunning in San Francisco on the evening of Sept. 16, with clear skies and the sun blazing overhead. Conditions seemed perfect for members of the city's open-water swimming community who had gathered informally at China Beach for a workout. Below the surface, though, the sea was turbulent, and cold enough to kill.

Michael Ritter, a longtime San Francisco resident and highly experienced swimmer, entered the water with a group of a half-dozen or more people around 6 p.m. Ritter, 67, had been swimming in San Francisco Bay for the past eight years, and had recently started braving the chilly waters without a wet suit.

Three swimmers in the group, including Ritter, ran into trouble. Though they'd planned on swimming for around a half-hour, they fought a strong current to return to shore, and spent far longer in the churning sea than they'd intended. Two were able to swim back to the beach themselves, where they were treated for hypothermia. Ritter struggled and was heroically pulled from the water by a swimming companion; despite efforts by the San Francisco Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard, he died later that night.

'He grew up in the water'

Dozens of people are rescued from San Francisco's treacherous waters every year; last year the fire department pulled 228 people out of the ocean. Deaths, though rare, are a reminder of the dangers of swimming in this part of the Pacific, where waves can hit with the force of a car and temperatures are potentially deadly.

Despite only recently joining the Dolphin Club, a 145-year-old group dedicated to swimming and boating in the open ocean, Ritter had been swimming all his life.

"He grew up in the water," Ritter's husband, Peter Toscani, told SFGATE. "He was always around water, he loved water, he loved to swim, he was swimming in the community pool for 25 years, he loved beaches."

With friends, he swam along the California coast in Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, Monterey and La Jolla. In the summer of 2020, he began swimming two or three times a week at China Beach, the cove within Golden Gate National Recreation Area on the city's northern tip just west of the Presidio and Golden Gate Bridge. A friend said he had swum there 50 to 80 times.

Although the coroner's office told SFGATE Ritter's cause of death has yet to be determined, at the hospital, his body temperature was 82 degrees; hypothermia begins when a person's core temperature falls below 95 degrees. The condition is common among swimmers in the frigid waters off San Francisco. A small 2000 study found that 5 out of 11 participants monitored by researchers in San Francisco's New Year's Day Alcatraz Swim came out with hypothermia. In May, a member of the Dolphin Club developed hypothermia at China Beach and had to be taken to the hospital, Ward Bushee, president of the group, told SFGATE.

Two months ago, Ritter "went into a state of shock" while swimming in the same spot, this time while wearing a wet suit, and friends had to help him out of the ocean, Toscani said. He was treated by paramedics at the beach and made a full recovery. Toscani said the reason for the medical emergency was not determined and it's unknown whether he had hypothermia.

Despite the risks, Ritter's death marked the first fatality of a club member in recent memory, Bushee said.

"We were all so sad as members of the Dolphin Club to learn about his loss," Bushee wrote in an email to SFGATE.

'We need to get the word out'

Open-ocean swimming is a thrilling, physically demanding sport, one that many participants continue to do into old age. While it may be risky, it also comes with health benefits: Studies show that people who swim tend to be healthier and live longer. The sport also fosters tight-knit communities among people who have a passion for swimming in the wide-open water, including at China Beach, where regular swimmers grew especially close during the pandemic.

"While open-water swimming at China Beach has its share of risks like other outdoor sports, it is worth calling out that it has also been a lifesaver to many swimmers including myself during the lockdown," SF resident and open-water swimmer Alden Yap told SFGATE by text. He was part of the group that went swimming with Ritter on Friday, and developed hypothermia. "Many swimmers found each other in a period when pools and facilities were closed and grew organically from there into the social group that we see today."

The 1,925-member Dolphin Club has a facility, including a sauna and hot showers, on the sheltered cove at Aquatic Park. But during the pandemic, when the club was closed, some members began venturing out to the unprotected waters of China Beach, according to Bushee.