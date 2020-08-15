How a toxic rock gave Cinnabar School in Petaluma its name

Cinnabar School is on Skillman Lane, north of downtown Petaluma. First established in 1859, it was one of the county’s first schools. After a half century in a one-room building, the school moved into bigger digs nearby. Fifty years later, it moved again, to its current location. The first schoolhouse no longer exists. But the second one became the Cinnabar Theater.

Why a Petaluma school would be named for a reddish rock seems strange. Especially when cinnabar has been called “the single most toxic mineral known to man.” Even so, humans have used it for thousands of years. Powdered cinnabar makes vermillion, a bright scarlet pigment. Cinnabar is also the only ore from which mercury, or quicksilver, can be readily extracted. Mercury is especially useful in gold mining, where it can be used to separate out impurities. At the end of the process, the mercury is burned off, leaving the gold behind.

The only problem is, burning the mercury creates toxic fumes. Mercury is a neurotoxin that can cause lack of coordination, loss of feeling and other nasty effects. Tons of it were used during the Gold Rush. Because the consequences were not apparent right away, there was no public concern. In fact, people got excited about cinnabar.

According to the Petaluma Journal, specimens of cinnabar ore were “discovered near town” around 1855. With cinnabar valued at 50 cents a pound, this caused “a considerable stir” and “drove several Petaluma people nearly crazy.” There was more excitement in 1859 when “cinnabar of great richness” was picked up nearby. These discoveries turned out to be false; a layer of red clay in the soil was mistaken for cinnabar.

A layer of red clay found near Petaluma was once mistaken for cinnabar. (Dehlinger Winery)

In 1860, boulders with “liquid quicksilver” were discovered across the county, on Mount St. Helena. When it proved to be the real thing, “immediately the mountains were alive with hunters for claims,” the paper reported, estimating they numbered “at least two thousand.” The prospectors in this quicksilver rush came from all over the region, including Petaluma.

The Petaluma Quicksilver Mining Co. was started up by a Mr. Campbell, who had “much faith in his earth and rocks.” Unfortunately faith alone couldn’t sustain the operation when the price of mercury dropped. The company was absorbed into a larger corporation.

On the heels of the Gold Rush, prospectors were swarming all over California, hoping to make the next big strike. Deposits of copper, platinum, gold and silver were also reported near Petaluma. In 1869, a “Silver Excitement” led to hundreds of acres of claims being staked off on Sonoma Mountain. Another rise in the value of mercury caused a second quicksilver rush in the 1870s. It also died down, though some mercury mining continued near Mount St. Helena well into the 20th century.

Within the context of the times, the school’s name makes sense; it was constructed on soil with a red layer mistaken for cinnabar in 1859, the same year as Petaluma’s misplaced “quicksilver excitement.” Back then, people were thrilled by the wealth that might be hidden beneath their feet. Just like a school, cinnabar represented hope for the future. Today, Cinnabar School and Cinnabar Theater are still going strong, but we know that mercury is a poison that moves through air and water. Thankfully, no cinnabar has actually been found nearby.

It’s sometimes said that Cinnabar School got its name from a station on the old Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railroad. But that railroad wasn’t built until 1903, so it must have been the other way around.