How abortion laws in the US compare with those in other countries

When the Supreme Court heard arguments in December on a Mississippi abortion law, Chief Justice John Roberts focused on the legislation's 15-week cutoff. "It is the standard that the vast majority of other countries have," Roberts said.

It's true that many countries have a cutoff of 15 weeks, or earlier. But a closer look reveals a much more complicated picture. For example, many European countries limit on-request abortions to the first trimester, more restrictive than much of the United States. And the United States is one of less than a dozen countries that allows abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy on any grounds.

But many countries offer broad exceptions after the first three months for socioeconomic reasons such as unemployment, medical issues like fetal impairment or social issues like the age of the mother.

"They also don't have the same types of barriers that we have here," Center for Reproductive Rights Litigation Director Julie Rikelman said to Roberts. There is only one abortion clinic in Mississippi.

The Mississippi law provides for exemptions only in cases of the life or health of the pregnant person, or a lethal fetal anomaly. But states could soon be in a position to pass much more stringent restrictions, or ban abortion entirely, if the majority of the Supreme Court upholds the Mississippi law and overturns the right to abortion. The majority of the court is prepared to take that step, according to a leaked draft version of an opinion published Monday by Politico - a disclosure that the court confirmed Tuesday was authentic but not final.

In the past three decades, countries around the world including Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand and Thailand have made it easier to legally get an abortion.

In some parts of the United States, however, it's gotten harder. Access to the procedure has increasingly declined in more than a dozen states around the country. The most restrictive law to date is in Texas, a state with nearly 30 million people, which banned most abortions around six weeks.

A Washington Post analysis looked at how the United States overall, as well as the abortion laws in Texas and Mississippi, compare with other parts of the world.

Understanding legality versus access

Legality is one thing. Access on the ground can look very different. Antiabortion groups echo Roberts, saying U.S. laws are too liberal when compared with the rest of the world.

"I think very few Americans realize just how radical and out-of-step America's abortion laws are in comparison to the rest of the world," said Angelina Nguyen, an associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Mark Levels, a professor of health at Maastricht University who studied the development of abortion laws over four decades, said that in places like the Netherlands where abortion on request is available until the fetus is viable, most abortions still take place in the first trimester.

He attributed this fact to the combination of widespread availability of effective contraceptives, like birth control pills, and a culture that openly talks about sex and provides sexual education. "If you really want to ban abortion, the one thing that you can do is provide contraceptives freely and openly, and be open about it," Levels told The Post.

Liberal abortion laws do not necessarily mean abortions are easily accessible. There are countries with procedural barriers including doctor approval, parental consent and mandatory waiting periods. In Germany, women must receive counseling and wait three days to get an abortion. In the Netherlands, the waiting period is five days so that, according to a government website, "you can think carefully about your decision."

"The enabling legal environment is really just the first step toward enabling people to actually exercise reproductive autonomy and to access safe abortion care," said Katherine Mayall, the director of strategic initiatives at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which advocates for expanded abortion access worldwide.

"Making access to abortion a reality for people across the globe requires so much more," Mayall added. This includes policies that cover the cost of abortion services and integrate it into the health care system and societal measures that destigmatize the procedure.

Even countries where abortion is legal, or decriminalized, women can still face obstacles to access. A 2020 study found that in Italy, where abortion is legal, access can still be limited because over 70% of gynecologists are registered as conscientious objectors. This designation allows them to refuse abortions due to moral or religious beliefs. And while abortion in the first three months of pregnancy was decriminalized in South Korea in January 2021, it is not clear if the procedure is widely available to those seeking it.