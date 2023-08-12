A week before Russia invaded Ukraine in March 2022, Violetta Shcherbachuk’s father let out the family’s dog, a German shepherd named Shaman, to play one evening after work.

Shaman didn’t come home that night – a surprise for Shcherbachuk, who said that the dog was “so smart” and always found his way home. The family started searching their neighborhood the next morning.

The search didn’t last long. When war broke out, Shcherbachuk had to forget about Shaman and flee Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in Ukraine, to come to Sacramento with her parents and older brother. Her family arrived first in Mexico, where they could fly without a visa, before receiving U.S. humanitarian parole and crossing the land border into California on March 28, 2022.

Shcherbachuk, now 20, didn’t speak English when she came to the U.S. The California Department of Human Assistance referred her to Asian Resources, Inc., an organization founded in the 1980s to support Southeast Asian refugees, for classes and employment services.

Eight months later, she was able to confidently hold an hour-long conversation about her experiences and hopes. Previously pursuing an economics degree in Ukraine, she plans to resume classes at American River College in the fall, working five hours per day as a DoorDash driver in the meantime – both opportunities ARI helped her find.

Ukrainian churches and community organizations bore the brunt of meeting Ukrainian refugees at the border. They brought as many as 20,000 refugees to Sacramento since last March, according to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian American House, a Sacramento-area nonprofit that has assisted the state with its refugee support programs.

After securing housing, getting jobs and help with English – which UA House estimated only 5-10% of Ukrainian refugees speak upon arrival – are the biggest challenges the refugees face. That’s where a network that began with the Asian American movement of the 1960s and now encompasses refugees of all stripes steps in to help.

While its headquarters in south Sacramento continued to provide various services to Chinese and Vietnamese communities, ARI opened an office in Citrus Heights in 1992 to serve Serbian and Slavic refugees fleeing the Yugoslav wars. Between last September and June, the office’s staff – now consisting of one Ukrainian, one Russian-speaking Kazakhstani and two Afghan caseworkers – served 296 Afghan and Ukrainian refugees.

Today, ARI is one of ten refugee employment services providers to receive federal funding through the Sacramento Employment Training Agency, a joint city and county agency. The ten providers – including several other originally Southeast Asian organizations – will together serve around 3,400 clients by September, refugee services director Michelle O’Camb said.

‘Help them stand on their own feet’

ARI helps refugees “stand on their own feet” instead of relying on cash assistance and other initial support provided by the California Department of Human Assistance, ARI’s Citrus Heights site director Farhad Noorzada said.

Clients’ backgrounds vary widely, from those who speak little English and are open to any job to doctors, engineers, and other highly educated people from various industries.

ARI helped one client do on-the-job training at a gas station, which then hired him as a stocker and later promoted him to be a cashier. Three months later, the man is still working there and “is very satisfied with his job,” Noorzada said. Many clients have similar stories, being placed to do basic service work starting out.

Experienced clients can be more reluctant to accept entry-level jobs, but ARI encourages them to “just get started somewhere.” Many are promoted quickly, Noorzada said. One client became a manager at a technical company just three months after starting in an entry-level position.

Noorzada himself was a refugee who quickly climbed his organization’s ladder after fleeing Afghanistan in October 2021, just months after completing an MBA in the country.

The DHA, where Noorzada went for help with food, healthcare and other benefits, referred him to ARI for job help services in July 2022. As it turned out, ARI had a job for him as a caseworker within the organization, hiring him in August 2022 and promoting him to director of the Citrus Heights center just four months later.

From the Asian American movement to modern refugee programs

SETA’s refugee program has a direct connection to the Asian American movement of the 1960s and 70s, a wave of student and grassroots efforts to create a pan-Asian identity and pan-Asian institutions. The term “Asian American” itself was created by student organizers in 1968 as part of the movement.