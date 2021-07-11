How bad is this year's fire season? Even the firefighters are worried

At Oak Flat Fire Station in the Angeles National Forest, veteran firefighters are already getting a bad feeling about this year.

There has been so little rain, and rising temperatures caused by climate change have made the landscape drier than they've ever seen — ready to combust with the smallest spark.

They've watched the rugged mountains of the forest around the Castaic station change before their eyes, from a place of seasons to a place that seems like it is in perpetual summer. And with homes encroaching farther into the terrain each year, there are more people in harm's way.

The firefighters' readiness and anxiety now hang in the air, as thick as the dead, dry brush clinging to the surrounding hillsides.

"My first winter here, I was burning piles in thigh-deep snow," said Christian Bauzo, a firefighter who has been with the Forest Service for 15 years. "Now it's like, 'What winter?' Almost all winter we were fighting fire."

Bauzo and his crew now respond to at least two wildfires a week. And because it keeps getting hotter, and the landscape has shifted and the dangers have increased, they are having to change how they approach the flames.

Until the 1970s, firefighters in the Angeles National Forest used to follow something called the "10 a.m. rule," which meant that crews had to put out every wildfire by 10 the morning after a blaze ignited, said Diane Travis, a fuels manager who has been with the Forest Service for more than 30 years.

The notion seems laughable in today's climate, where many fires grow too fast and too large for that to be a reasonable expectation. Now, crews have no seconds to spare, and have to hit the fires hard before they get out of control.

Back then, Travis said, it was a "different type of ecosystem."

A century of fire suppression has created a buildup of fuel, while decades of population growth and development have formed new obstacles. And from the ongoing drought to more frequent heat waves, the approach to wildfire management and strategy has had to evolve with the times.

The Angeles National Forest is home to about 700,000 acres of oaky woodlands and dense shrubbery that skirt the north and eastern edges of Los Angeles County. The U.S. Forest Service calls it one of the "driest, most fire-prone areas in the United States," where human-caused fires are becoming larger and more frequent.

Last year, the Bobcat fire burned more than 115,000 acres of the forest and came within feet of the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory, casting a sickly pall of black smoke and orange skies over northeast L.A. for days.

At the Oak Flat Station, hotshot squad boss Justine Gude said she worked 1,600 hours of overtime last year, by far the most in her nine years with the Forest Service. This year is shaping up to be similarly grueling.

"This particular year is the driest I've ever seen it," Gude said, noting that the recent North fire in Castaic was "really scary to see in April" because it burned more like a fire in August: hot and fast.

And while her team would normally encounter wildflowers and grasses during their routine trail maintenance, the paths today look as shriveled as they did last fall.

"There's been no new growth," Gude said. "We've been in critical [mode] for two or three months already on this side of the forest."

Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia said vegetation dryness in the region is well ahead of where it should be.

"We are extremely concerned based on our local conditions and conditions throughout the state," Garcia said by phone. "The conditions we're experiencing now are typical of the seasonal averages that we see in August and into September in most years."

An alarmingly low rainfall year has contributed to that dryness, with the state's fire officials warning that a single spark or strike of lightning is enough to ignite a potentially catastrophic blaze.

But it's not just the dryness that is concerning, according to Deputy Fire Chief Shane Olpin, who has been with the Forest Service for 26 years. On a recent Saturday, Olpin kept a watchful eye on the crew as he sought shelter from the brutal midday sun.

Over the course of his career in various Western states, the biggest change isn't heat and drought, Olpin said — it's urban sprawl.

"If you're talking about some of the complexities down here in Southern California, it would be more the sprawl of development, and us moving into an ecosystem," he said. "The landscape has always burned, but now we have homes and infrastructure on the landscape that we have to be concerned about."

The population of California has quadrupled since the 1950s, according to state data, and with that explosion have come more homes, more construction and far more opportunities for wildfires to ignite.