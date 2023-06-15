How California schools are spending billions in record pandemic aid

California schools districts are largely on track to spend billions of dollars in pandemic aid before their 2024 deadline — with much of the funding targeting summer and after-school learning — but questions persist over how well the money is being spent to help students make up ground academically, researchers have concluded.

The report, released Wednesday, examines the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act (ESSER III) — the third, last and largest tranche of federal aid that went to schools to offset the harms of the COVID-19 pandemic. This round of aid totaled $122 billion nationwide, including about $15.1 billion for California. That's an amount equal to about 19% of what the state provides annually for its schools.

School systems had broad latitude for using the money, but there also were reporting requirements, especially in California — and these disclosures were reviewed in detail by researchers from FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

While schools used much of their previous federal pandemic aid on health and safety and distance learning, "the hope has been that ESSER III would aid academic recovery," the researchers wrote. "We found both encouraging trends and cause for concern."

California's 1,018 school districts serving more than 5.8 million students will have to spend or commit about $1 billion per quarter by September 2024, but the vast majority appear able to do so, even if they got off to a slow start.

By the end of March, San Francisco Unified, with about 50,000 students, had used nearly 80% of its $94 million in federal aid. Los Angeles Unified, the nation's second-largest school district with about 429,000 students, had spent about 37% of its $2.6 billion. Long Beach Unified School District, with about 67,000 students, had spent 5% of its $212 million. Districts serving high-poverty communities received more money per student.

Los Angeles district officials have said they are confident the district will spend or commit its funding to a contract or program by the deadline. In L.A. Unified the money has paid for 451 mental health staffers, 336 intervention teachers and aides for young students struggling in math and reading, 291 more specialists for students with disabilities, 242 custodians and 222 technical support workers for school staffs and students. The district also ramped up tutoring and organized optional districtwide "acceleration days" for students, among other uses.

While state reporting by Long Beach reflects only $11 million in spending from the district's $212-million allotment, the district plans to spend the money over the next year and a half as part of a six-year, $500-million improvement blueprint that draws on money from various sources, the report stated.

Long Beach made sure first to spend earlier COVID-related aid.

"I put them in order, first in, first out, by expiration," Renee Arkus, Long Beach Unified's executive director of fiscal services, told the researchers.

But elsewhere, notably Stockton Unified, slow spending has been characterized as both a sign of dysfunction and alleged corruption. Through March, that district had spent 2% of its ESSER III money. Separately, independent auditors have raised questions over millions of dollars of possible fraud in officials' use of pandemic stimulus funds. District officials have denied wrongdoing.

Researchers noted that because pandemic aid arrived in successive waves, it's difficult to assess how all of it was or is being spent, especially because earlier reporting requirements were more limited. For that reason, the researchers focused on the pot of money with the most detailed reporting requirements, which also was the largest and the last major distribution of federal funds.

This money began to flow in the second quarter of 2021 — well into the pandemic, which closed campuses across California in March 2020. By this point, school systems were moving away from emergency COVID-protection measures and distance learning costs — or they had found other funding sources for this purpose. As a result, only about 7% of the ESSER III COVID-relief has been used for COVID safety and 9% for education technology.

L.A. Unified, which spent far more on health measures than other school systems because of a groundbreaking district-wide weekly coronavirus-testing effort, has pulled back on such spending. The district had earlier planned to spend $272 million of relief funding this year on coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccinations. Instead, the actual spending is estimated at $26 million.

Across California, the biggest expenditures have gone toward academic recovery efforts, which have consumed 31% of the spending so far. Many observers want this percentage to be higher, but the figure is well above federal requirement of 20%.