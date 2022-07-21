How 'corporate greed' nearly killed Bay Area institution Swensen's ice cream

At the corner of Hyde and Union streets, the soft ding-dinging of cable cars are heard as they swoosh by. This charming section of Russian Hill gives way to the sight of couples taking afternoon strolls with their dogs and the sound of chatter from customers at nearby restaurants. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the street corner is neighborhood mainstay, Swensen's, which has delighted the hearts of locals with rich ice cream scoops for more than seven decades.

With its black-and-white checkered floor tiles and vintage signs, the historic ice cream parlor at 1999 Hyde St. hasn't changed much from its early days in 1948. Richard Campana, the store's current owner, has made it his mission to preserve the store's authenticity.

"The business will be 75 years old next year and there's only been two owners: Earle Swensen and me," Campana said. "I ran the business since 1964 for Earle Swensen himself. He showed me how he wanted it done."

Inside the tiny shop, customers take their pick from a roster of signature ice cream and sherbet flavors that includes best sellers like Swiss orange chip, cookies and cream, and sticky chewy chocolate. Jim Laughlin, Campana's son-in-law, has been the head ice cream maker since 2020 and shared that the shop makes about 150 gallons of ice cream every day. Customers can spot him preparing large batches of fresh ice cream by the entrance window.

"People don't realize that we make ice cream here," Laughlin shares with a laugh. "Every single drop of ice cream has been made in-house since 1948. We're really proud of that."

'Every 50 years or so, Swensen's evolves'

Campana got his start at Swensen's as a part-time staffer when he was about 15 years old in 1959. While others have come and gone, Campana has been at the helm of the store making sure that Swensen's continues to operate with its classic old-school feel. And now his daughter, Diane Campana, and her husband Laughlin were handed the torch.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Swensen's, like many other businesses in the city, temporarily closed its doors for three months. At the time, Campana had two men who managed the store for him, but eventually, they decided to go their separate ways.

Campana, who was in his mid-70s then, had retired from Swensen's years before the pandemic. Without a managing team in place, he grew concerned that his age would prevent him from coming out of retirement to continue operating. After some thought, Campana dropped a bombshell.

"We get a call one night in June 2020, right in the heat of COVID," Laughlin said. "He just calls and says, 'I'm selling the ice cream store.' We're like, 'What are you talking about? Hold the phone for a minute.' We thought, 'Man, we need to keep this thing going.' So Diane and I took it over in June 2020."

The pandemic could have spelled disaster for the San Francisco institution, but it's been under the care of Campana's daughter and son-in-law. Diane Campana left her career as a veterinary technician, while Laughlin, who is a fireman, stepped in during his days off to take a crash course on running an ice cream shop. Five months later, the couple was ready to sail on their own.

Laughlin starts his mornings at 11 a.m. at Swensen's while he and his wife strategize the week ahead. After checking their inventory, the couple drafts a game plan to replenish the ice cream they'll need. It's a process that takes about five to six hours, while Laughlin moves through crafting different flavors of ice cream.

"One big misconception that people have about making ice cream is that [they think] we make one single batch ... but we're doing them one after another," Laughlin said.

Laughlin said he starts with a base flavor like vanilla and builds on it. Some days, he'll start with vanilla and then add chocolate chips to create a second flavor. The process continues until the vanilla base churns into new creations, including mocha chip and thin mint. It's a strategy that helps Swensen's run smoothly, while avoiding unnecessary breakdowns of the machine to clean between batches. Still, Laughlin said that a breakdown of the machine is needed when he works on other sought-after flavors made with fresh fruit.

When Laughlin and his wife became managers, they also took an additional month to thoroughly clean the shop and eventually restore the original neon sign outside of Swensen's. Laughlin said the sign was in such poor shape that he discovered its porcelain material had been painted over.

"The neon sign was the original from 1948 ... and it had a few battle wounds," Laughlin said. "Half of it was burned out when we first took over and then we had a guy come out and fix it up. The transformers, which were from 1948, were still working. We ended up stripping all the paint off and polishing it. It's shiny now and looks beautiful."