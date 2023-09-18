How Democrats in rural Northern California, deep in MAGA country, are growing stronger

Alice Rogers admitted that identifying as a Democrat in Siskiyou County felt a bit “like coming out.”

She stood under a canopy of tall trees in Weed’s Carrick Park on a warm June afternoon along with about 100 other local Democrats at the county party’s annual fundraising dinner.

Like many Democratic women across the U.S., Rogers, the chair of the Democratic Central Committee of Siskiyou County, and Robin Richards, the committee’s treasurer, were called to action after the election Donald Trump in 2016, as they watched their Republican neighbors ride the MAGA wave further to the right.

“I didn’t know there were other Democrats in Siskiyou County,” said Rogers, a lifelong Democrat. But as she and Richards realized there were more Democrats than they thought — 35% of the county voted for Hillary Clinton — they began to strategize.

“We were so angry,” said Rogers. “And we were both retired, so we had the time for it.”

Rural north state Democrats have long understood that the real action for their party is in Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Sacramento. Even though the region north of Sacramento is geographically enormous, its population and wealth simply aren’t enough to influence state politics.

But these days, rural Democrats, in Siskiyou especially, feel surrounded by increasingly empowered conspiracy theorists, separatists, and extremists. They sense that grassroots organizing is more important than ever.

“We want to avoid turning out like Shasta County,” said Katherine Shelton, secretary of the Siskiyou central committee.

In Siskiyou’s sister county to the south, three far-right members of its Board of Supervisors voted in January to end the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems. Trump supporters believe the company and its machines thwarted his bid for re-election in 2020. (Fox News owes Dominion $787.5 million for perpetuating this lie.)

In the months since, board meetings have grown increasingly confrontational. When one regular attendee, who is white, called a Black activist the N-word, it resulted in the activist’s removal. Local reporter Doni Chamberlain, a 67-year-old Redding resident, is taking time away from A News Cafe, her online news source, after far-right community members and Proud Boys aggressively confronted her at a July meeting. A man grabbed a phone that was attached to a strap around her neck, causing it to snap forward. One far-right member of the Board, Patrick Jones, told an SFGate reporter to “ drop dead.”

Siskiyou runs a bit more blue despite its smaller population; about 28% of voters are registered Democrats where about 44% are Republican. In Shasta, 50% of voters are Republican while just 22% are Democrats. Siskiyou’s blue streak is mostly thanks to Mount Shasta (population 3,200) and neighboring towns Weed and Dunsmuir also lean blue. But its Democratic organizers see the neighboring county as a cautionary tale.

Richards applied for a grant from former Democratic presidential candidate and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer’s progressive advocacy non-profit NextGen. He sent them $35,000 for local organizing efforts.

They used the money to travel the region registering voters and hosting retreats for Democrats and anti-Trump moderates interested in canvassing, organizing, and running for local office.They believe this is the way to avoid Shasta’s fate — whether or not the state party is willing to support their efforts.

It says it is.

CADEM did not respond to a request for an interview, but emailed this statement from chairman Rusty Hicks:

“The California Democratic Party is resolute in our mission to defend our democracy — in every corner of California and across the Nation. At a time in our history when conservative extremism is on the rise in communities across the North State, we are investing in on-the-ground organizing efforts to support our candidates, fight for democratic values & build communities that work for all of us.”

Siskiyou Democrats like Shelton and Rogers will take what they can get. They say the party has been helpful in training candidates and staying informed about rural interests.

But Carrick Park in Weed is 230 miles away from what’s happening in Sacramento, and walled in by red on all sides. The distance, organizers say, is palpable.

“It’s not perfect,” said Rogers.

Organizing for local elections

The Siskiyou Dems have garnered some seemingly small, but consequential, wins by organizing at the grassroots level for local candidates.

In 2022, as California and the rest of the country saw GOP-funded school board candidates run “pro-parent” campaigns that resulted in book bans and curriculum changes, Siskiyou Democrats worked to keep seats out of their hands.