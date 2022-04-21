How did Butter & Eggs Days begin in Petaluma?

As community pride swelled for local egg production and celebrations through the late 1910s and early 1920s, some even suggested, perhaps jokingly, of changing the national emblem from the bald eagle to the hen.

It began with a 1918 marketing campaign by the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce that declared the city as “The World’s Egg Basket.” The first Egg Day celebrations in Petaluma followed shortly after.

Photos of floats during Egg Days parades in Petaluma during the 1920s boast of egg production. One postcard photo, circa 1923, shows a float with a sign that claimed Petaluma was “where six million hens lay six hundred millions eggs.”

During Egg Week in August 1924, Clarence Miller, secretary of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce, gave a speech to local Exchange Club members. He noted the town’s claim to the title “The World’s Egg Basket” went unchallenged because it was “justly earned.”

Miller also claimed in his speech, which was printed in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, that poultry workers in earlier years used to be called “’chicken crank’ with a disdainful accent” but times changed for the better.

“Today all well informed persons speak with respect of the ‘great poultry industry’ and are inclined to envy those who have established themselves and are making a good living on poultry farms. The hen no longer occupies a lowly position; she is respected, honored and toasted. There are some who even say she should replace the eagle as our national emblem,” Miller said in 1924.

The Petaluma tradition of celebrating local egg production was revived in 1982 with the parade and festivities re-titled the “Butter & Eggs Days.”

This year’s Butter & Eggs Days festival will be Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the parade at noon.

See gallery above for photos of Butter & Eggs Days in Petaluma.