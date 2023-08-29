How did Hoot Owl Creek get that name?

Hoot Owl Creek is a small tributary of the Russian River in Alexander Valley, northeast of Healdsburg. Presumably, you can sometimes hear the calling of owls there.

A “hoot owl” can be one of several species that “hoot,” rather than “screech,” though the distinction is somewhat in the ear of the listener. At least ten different owls, making a variety of sounds, are found right here, in Sonoma County. Some are full-time residents while others are only seasonal visitors.

The classic owl hoot is the low resonant hoo, hoo-hoo, hoo, hoo of the Great-horned owl. If you hear two owls giving a call-and-response duet, they may be competing for territory, or they could be a mated pair. If it’s the latter, then the male’s voice will be the deeper one. An owl calling at twilight marks the presence of a being with uncanny abilities — to hunt in the dark, fly without a sound, and turn their heads three-quarters of a full circle at 270 degrees.

Great-horned owls rely on both extremely sharp sight and hearing to catch and devour small mammals, reptiles and other birds. While their eyes are large and prominent, their ears are not where you’d expect.

The ear-like “horns” on their heads are just tufts of feathers. Their real ears are hidden under feathers on either side of the face. One is positioned a little higher than the other, which aids in locating their prey.

Lacking a sense of smell, one of the Great-horned owl’s favorite foods is skunk. Some eat so many that they take on their smell. A skunky odor floating through the woods does not necessarily mean a skunk is nearby. It could be coming from a Great-horned owl perched on a branch.

Besides hooting, Great-horned owls can growl, scream, bark, shriek and hiss. Other owls coo, squeal, grunt, snap their bills, whistle and make cat-like meows. The call of the Screech owl has been described as six or eight low whistles descending in tone like a bouncing ball. Owls live in a wide variety of habitats, from deep conifer forests to open grasslands. Burrowing owls actually nest on the ground, using dens and tunnels excavated by other animals such as ground squirrels.

In the open grasslands near the top of Sonoma Mountain, Burrowing owls use empty badger dens as temporary homes on their seasonal migration from the Central Valley to the coast. The badger mounds serve as both shelter and as lookout towers for hunting. Spotting an insect or a rodent, the owl swoops down or sometimes just runs down their prey without taking flight.

All over the world, owls appear as potent symbols in myth and folklore. Their nocturnal abilities suggest magical powers of clairvoyance and vision. Athena, the Greek goddess of knowledge and wisdom, is accompanied by an owl. The Greeks believed that owls had some sort of inner light that allowed them to see at night. In Chinese tradition, owls help disperse the darkness of ignorance.

Despite all human speculation and prediction, the future has always and forever been uncertain. For better or worse, what’s ahead can never be fully seen. Where we grope our way through the night, the owl flies and hunts and thrives.