How did Tubbs Island get its name?

Tubbs Island, named after former land owner and San Francisco businessman Hiram Tubbs, borders San Pablo Bay between Sonoma Creek and Tolay Creek.

Now, residents can spot the area east of Sonoma Raceway, Ram’s Head Winery and Sear’s Point.

Hiram’s brother Alfred had come west from New Hampshire in 1850 and gone into the ships’ chandlery business, providing supplies for sailing vessels. He soon bought out his partner and invited Hiram to join him. California was a remote place in those times.

Rope was a necessity for ships connecting the west coast to the outside world and was in high demand, but it wasn’t manufactured commercially beyond New England. Recognizing an opportunity, the brothers founded the Tubbs Cordage Company.

They set up a plant in the rural Potrero district in San Francisco where they imported machinery and skilled workers. A central structure was a 1400-foot rope walk that extended hundreds of feet over the San Pablo Bay. When the plant began making rope in 1856, it was a first for the entire West Coast. Other cordage companies soon followed, but for the next century, the Tubbs Cordage Company was the biggest rope-producing firm on the coast.

The rope fibers came primarily from the Philippines and were called ‘Manila hemp,’ even though the source was a type of banana rather than true hemp. The harvested and straightened fibers, which resembled “wavy blonde hair,” were lubricated with oil to run smoothly through the machinery. Steam engines powered spinning jennies, which twisted the fibers into strands that wound together to form small ropes. These were combined into cordage that was as much as sixteen inches around. All that spinning and twisting required a long, straight ‘rope walk’ to work the fibers into form. Finally, the rope was run through boiling tar as protection from salt and wear.

The Tubbs’ operation was impressive, but the story of cordage went back thousands of years to California’s Indigenous communities and their traditions, which are still practiced today. In Sonoma County, Dogbane, also called ‘Indian hemp,’ is a common fiber source. The basic technique is identical to that used by the Tubbs Cordage Company — fibers are harvested, twisted and combined into cords of varying thickness. These are turned into everything from ropes to hunting nets, bags, bow strings, ceremonial regalia and more. Long before European contact, suspension bridges in the Andes helped connect the Incan Empire. The main ropes could be 150 feet long and even thicker than those made by the Tubbs brothers.

The Tubbs’ business was wildly successful and expanded to Seattle, Portland, southern California and Manila. Even after they both died in the 1890s, Tubbs Cordage Company didn’t falter. The San Francisco plant operated right up into the 1960s. It was only after the introduction of synthetic fibers that things began to change, and the company was eventually bought out.

Long before, in the 1880s, Tubbs acquired a patch of salt marsh on San Pablo Bay. There was enough dry land for a house and a small farm, which served as his country getaway. He began building levees to ‘reclaim’ the surrounding marsh.

A visitor described “a sense of loneliness” there, but was impressed how “with enterprise and energy, a desert island can be made to bloom like a garden of flowers.”

Tubbs Island was a little kingdom all to itself. Alfred and Hiram may have been the “Kings of Cordage,” but in the north bay, Hiram was dubbed “The Prince of the Island” that still bears his name.