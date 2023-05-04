How free trips for California legislators lead to bills

“How can I tell communities that they should have this, how can I go out and try to streamline approvals, without knowing what the impacts are going to be physically?” she said.

Friedman, who leads the Assembly transportation committee, also went to Japan in November to learn more about how the country finances its world-famous bullet train. During her free time, she rode the public transit system and explored the train stations, with their shops and restaurants that draw even non-commuters. She said it gave her an “invaluable” understanding of why public transit is such a hub of civic life in Japan that she never could have learned from a PowerPoint presentation.

Mathis said the relationships he has forged — including with Democratic legislators and with officials in the Newsom administration whom he might otherwise not have met — have been the greatest benefit. His connection with California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin during the Japan trip last year recently came in handy as Mathis’ Central Valley district flooded from heavy winter rainstorms.

“There was a bunch of high-speed rail dirt down there that we needed to get a hold of to set up an egress route,” Mathis said. “I was able to call him from my cell phone. I sent him a little video like, 'Hey, bro, there's dirt behind me I need.' Right? And within three hours, things are moving.”

Yet traveling alongside executives from groups that regularly lobby the Legislature, attendees are keenly aware they are not far removed from the routine advocacy of Sacramento. Someone in the room always has a particular perspective to share.

Gonzalez said she was surprised to be invited on the trips, despite being chairperson of the Senate transportation committee, in part because of previous legislative fights she has had with oil companies, several of which are on the board.

“Honestly, I don’t know why they would invite someone like me,” she said. “I think people would want to say, ‘With this member, we want our return on investment,’ right? And I don’t know that I provide that in many senses.”

The appearance of improper influence

The opportunity for influence-peddling on foundation study trips has generated controversy for nearly as long as they have existed — decades of criticism from government transparency groups about privileged access to elected officials and journalistic investigations into what happens beyond the public eye. On occasion, they even filter into contentious campaigns, becoming a way for candidates to hit their opponents for ties to special interests.

Critics complain that the sponsored travel amounts to unofficial lobbying, with organizations able to buy precious time with elected officials that others cannot afford, on luxurious tours whose agendas they set.

Even if the goal is not a specific bill or regulation, attendees are building a familiarity that can serve them down the line, argues McMorris of California Common Cause.

“If a friend comes to you and asks for help, you’re much more inclined to help them than a stranger,” he said. “So now when you do want to sit down and ask for a favor from this politician, they’re under no obligation to do the favor for you. But it’s human nature, I think, for most of us to seriously listen to someone who is a friend or an acquaintance.”

In at least one instance, the concerns turned out to be justified. During a 2013 trip to Poland hosted by CFEE, then-California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Peevey secretly met with an executive of Southern California Edison to discuss apportioning costs for the shutdown of the San Onofre nuclear power plant. Materials from the undisclosed meeting were discovered during a search of Peevey’s home while he was under investigation by the state for improper communications with the utilities he regulated, though potential criminal charges were never brought.

The state auditor later dinged the utilities commission for allowing its board members to travel at the foundation’s expense, creating “the appearance of improper influence” in its decisions.

A handful of changes over the years have tightened oversight of sponsored travel. In 2010, the California Fair Political Practices Commission approved a rule limiting the ability of third parties to directly pay for public officials’ travel costs, though it continued to allow the general contributions to nonprofits that fund study trips. Five years later, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill requiring organizations that sponsor travel for elected officials to disclose their major donors and politicians to report the destinations of the trips they accept.

Then-Sen. Jerry Hill, a San Mateo Democrat who served in the Legislature from 2008 to 2020, carried the measure. He said he grew more concerned about sponsored travel after the PG&E pipeline explosion in his district in 2010, which led to a series of revelations about Peevey’s close relationship and extensive travel with companies regulated by the public utilities commission.

“The coziness that’s created by some of these trips” is “very palpable and really has a long-term effect,” Hill said. “Some legislators, I found that they looked forward to that opportunity, whether it had educational value or not. It was a free trip, a junket. And that is where I think it’s harmful, because then you look to the funders of those trips and become somewhat dependent on them.”

He did not want to ban sponsored travel, however, and sought instead to increase transparency around funders and attendees because, Hill said, “I do believe there is some educational benefit derived from a trip or a conference.”

Who should pick up the tab?

Legislators who attend the foundation study tours point out that the groups that sponsor the trips also have access to them in Sacramento, whether by requesting meetings in their offices or at fundraisers. Allen said that, as a legislator, many of his daily conversations are with people who want something from him, be it advocates, constituents, unions or corporations.

“It’s not like you’re going and they have this secret agenda that they’re going to brainwash you on,” agreed Mathis, who argues that, away from the “bubble” of Sacramento, there are actually more in-depth and candid policy discussions than what can happen during committee hearings, with opponents who would not usually connect exposed to each other’s viewpoints.

Mathis defended the presence of groups that have business before the Legislature because it allows attendees to learn from experts, ask tough questions and work through issues ahead of time before introducing bills. He said he encourages his Republican colleagues to attend the trips and events because it gives the minority party, which is often sidelined at the Capitol, a chance to have a say on important issues.

“If you want to attack me for being part of the discussion, how stupid is that? You don’t want your legislator to be part of the discussion?” he said. “If you look at my legislative success record compared to other people who don't go on these things, I think it speaks volumes.”

Several lawmakers said the study trips are so valuable, inspiring new perspectives on critical policy and bill ideas, that they should be a regular part of the legislative process, paid for by the state. This does happen on occasion, with working groups from the Senate or Assembly using taxpayer funds to travel abroad to study an issue.

“If we’re running the fourth-largest economy in the world, we should be out in the world also, developing relationships with other nations,” Friedman said. “It should be a required part of our job. I think the state should support it. We don’t. You know, we have to turn to the private sector.”

Gonzalez said it was “very unusual” that the trips are not publicly funded. She said she met officials in Iceland and Japan who “were kind of stunned, like, this is not government paid-for, and you’ve got all these industries here.”

But not everyone is so sure. Allen said he does not believe taxpayers would approve of paying for legislators to travel across the world, even if it is to learn from best practices.

Mathis prefers that the trips continue to be privately funded, because it not only saves taxpayer money, but he said it also enables a more independent agenda with a greater diversity of perspectives included.

“So that’s a bigger question for the public: Do you want us to spend tax dollars to go?” he said. “And then it’s going to be based upon what the majority party wants you to see, versus a bigger conversation.”