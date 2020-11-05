How liberal politics, COVID-19 and a high cost of living are fueling a new California exodus

SACRAMENTO — Rich Threadgill was born and raised in California and loved his home state. Until he didn't.

The Navy veteran is a gun fan, but he felt he couldn't talk about his hobby or express other conservative opinions without running the risk of making someone angry.

This summer, when his employer allowed employees to telework from out of state for lower pay, the 39-year-old human resources officer surprised himself. He sold his Rancho Cordova home and moved the family to Idaho, where he'll build a house for less than he sold his California home.

He says he feels more relaxed in a rural environment where people are more conservative and, to his mind, more congenial. "We love it," he said.

"In California, if you express your beliefs, you can be outright attacked," he said.

Threadgill is among a wave of hundreds of thousands of Californians leaving the state in the last few years. Last year alone, nearly 200,000 more people left the state than moved in.

Most likely did it for economic reasons. The cost of living, particularly housing, is now far higher in California than almost anywhere else in the United States.

But a turbulent 2020 has added new motivations for migration. Amid coronavirus shutdowns, wildfires, street protests and a tense election-year political environment, some say California's "charm" has finally worn too thin.

___

After 21 years in Sacramento, Stephanie Lamour is leaving for a dream job teaching in a French culinary school in Houston. For her, Sacramento has gotten too busy and dirty. She's distressed seeing homeless people daily on her trip to and from work downtown. She wants to explore new open roads on her motorcycle.

"I'm a very adventurous woman," she said. "I will explore."

Lamour is not particularly political. For others putting California in the rear window, politics is a big reason. Some conservatives say they're tired of being red in a blue state, especially with so many political disagreements devolving into angry, ill-mannered confrontations in recent years.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans statewide nearly 2-to-1, and hold the top state offices. In Sacramento County, 45% of registered voters are Democrat and 26% are Republican.

Cori Sarno Villacres, an attorney who isn't shy about talking politics, moved in April from Elk Grove to Meridian, Idaho, where her voice can get traction. "We were starting to feel, no matter what we voted, it doesn't matter anymore in California," she said.

Her sense of disconnect in her home state started, she says, during the 2016 presidential election. "It crept into our lives. You express a different point of view, you get bullied."

Villacres, who has a child with Down syndrome, thanked President Donald Trump on Facebook for highlighting Down Syndrome Awareness month, and says it elicited some harsh criticisms of her and Trump rather than supportive comments focused on the syndrome.

The morning after Trump was elected, Villacres published on Facebook: "Donuts for the office. Because I am happy this morning." It didn't go over well with some co-workers. Another time, a co-worker took her aside to suggest she not talk politics in the office.

"What?" she said. "We can talk about these things."

She admits she misses friends and associates in the Sacramento legal community. But, overall, in Idaho she feels more a part of a community. She and some neighbors call themselves "California refugees."

"We have never been happier," she said. "Bad cell service, that's my only complaint about Idaho."

___

It's unclear how many conservatives are picking up stakes and leaving this year. But data from the Zillow real estate data firm show that more Californians are searching online in 2020 than in previous years for homes in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Idaho — a mix of mainly red and "purple" states.

For Sacramentans in particular, the most popular Zillow out-of-state new home search sites are Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

That has not gone unnoticed by real estate agents or residents in those states.

Marie Bailey, a former Southern Californian, moved a few years ago to Prosper, just north of Dallas, where she launched a "Move to Texas from California!" Facebook group that she says has 21,000 members and has helped turn her into a pied piper for disillusioned Californians.

She offers services that range from finding a house to offering an online community to answer questions such as: What kind of bugs are there in Texas? Where are the good hair salons?

Some California transplants to Texas are Democrats. But, contrary to what some Texans fear, most arriving Californians are just as conservative as many Lone Star Staters, Bailey says.