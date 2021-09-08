How much are California stimulus checks helping Gov. Newsom in the recall election? Experts weigh in

Over 600,000 Californians have received their second state stimulus payments of $600, and an obvious question emerges: How much are the Golden State Stimulus payments helping Governor Gavin Newsom in the gubernatorial recall election?

Newsom has seen strong momentum of late after faring poorly earlier in the summer. Two recent polls found Newsom beating back the recall by more than eight points.

To find out if Newsom's recent rise in the polls is related to the stimulus payments, SFGATE spoke with two experts, Jim Newton, lecturer in communication studies and policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Garrick Percival, a political scientist at San Jose State University.

Both Newton and Percival agreed on one point: The stimulus checks likely won't give Newsom a win, at least not alone.

"It's not going to hurt," Percival said. He predicts the stimulus payments could have a marginal impact, perhaps a two to three percentage point difference in Newsom's favor.

Generally speaking, Percival said most voters do not know whom they should attribute the payments to in a system of government that's so decentralized, with many checks and balances.

"These kinds of stimulus checks from the state, or more commonly, from the federal government during the COVID period, a lot of people don't know who to reward for that," he said. "It's hard for voters to trace many times."

"That's why the political effects tend to get watered down," Percival added.

On the contrary, voters tend to take stock of the overall economic state of California, asking questions such as: Is the economy heading in the right direction? Are public health conditions improving with COVID?

The stimulus checks will likely improve California's overall economy, Percival said, as people will be pumping their payments back into the state, thereby improving underlying economic conditions. While that can have an effect on people's perceptions of politicians, it will likely take "a while" for the effects to filter down into the larger economy, so Percival said it's unlikely the stimulus payments will have a large impact before the election on September 14.

Notably, stimulus payments are also going out fairly slowly. The Tax Franchise Board told SFGATE on Thursday that they expect just 2.6 million people to receive payments over the next month — a small slice of the populace.

Newton agreed that he intuitively doesn't think the stimulus payments will have a major impact on the election.

"It just feels more remote," he said. "It's not like Gavin Newsom shows up to your door and hands you a check."

Rather, he thinks the tipping point will come down to Newsom versus Larry Elder, the conservative personality currently leading the pack of Newsom's competitors.

In recent weeks, Newsom has emphasized the possibility of Elder becoming California governor, Newton said. That's likely what's getting people out to vote, and potentially responsible for Newsom's recent meteoric rise in the polls.

"Larry Elder only has to finish first out of 46," Newton noted. "Newsom needs 50% of the vote. Elder won't get 50%, and Newsom's been reminding people that if he doesn't get 50%, Elder is a real possibility ... Given that choice, it makes sense to me it would turn out the Democrats."

And Democrats, he noted, are already voting. While it's not guaranteed they're voting to save Newsom, Newton said, "they're definitely not voting for Elder."