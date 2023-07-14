Consumers are looking for the lowest prices to stretch their dollar after a period of sky-high prices from inflation.

But prices still haven’t leveled out.

Data from the Consumer Price Index showed that prices for staples, like meats, poultry, fish and eggs, had decreased by 0.4% in June.

Egg prices alone fell 7.3% last month, after a sharp decline in May. Though, prices for cereals and bakery items rose 10.7% over the last 12 months ending in May.

So, what do prices look like at Sonoma County’s grocery stores?

The Press Democrat went to the major chain locations — Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Oliver’s, Raley’s, Whole Foods and FoodMaxx — to compare prices on essential food items.

We excluded Costco — as you’re typically buying in bulk there — and Target, since it’s not solely a grocery store.

Now, for the parameters.

To create our grocery list, we requested the list of goods given to a single participant of Redwood Empire Food Bank for the week of June 19. We added a handful of additional items as well to create more meals.

Of course, the costs would be much higher if this shopper had a family, but for now we stuck with a single shopper.

In the effort of finding the most affordable products, I went with the cheapest item I could find, both including and excluding the price with a rewards program. This was typically the grocery store’s in-house brand.

Because grocery prices are changing every day, the subtotals from what I found and what’s found at the grocery store may vary.

Oliver’s Market

Final Subtotal: $108.40

Locally owned Oliver’s Market is an employee-owned, household name throughout Sonoma County with multiple locations throughout. It is the only grocery story on our list that topped the $100 mark.

Meat products, of course, were the most expensive products, whether you went to the butcher counter or purchased prepackaged.

Oliver’s does have an in-house brand called Oliver’s Own, but not every product is available under this brand. I did notice that the brand Best Yet for products like canned vegetables seemed to be the most affordable.

The only other outlier product compared to the other grocery stores were when it came to prepackaged bundles of apples. At Oliver’s, each apple was individually priced with the lowest cost at $2.99 each.

So, a bag of six apples would cost just under $18.

Oliver’s does have weekly ads, however, which can be found online, in pamphlets in-store or in The Press Democrat

If you’re dedicated to shopping locally and purchasing high-quality, local products, Oliver’s is probably one of the best places to start. But if you’re determined to keep your grocery bills down, check out the rest of the list.

Safeway

Total with rewards: $58.40

Total without rewards: $95.01

From past experience, I’ve learned it’s absolutely necessary to join Safeway’s rewards program. The fact that it went from the second-most expensive without rewards to the second-most affordable is the proof.

We stuck with Safeway’s in-house brand, Signature Select, for as many of the grocery items on our list as we could to keep the price down.

We also noticed for meat, it’s cheaper to get poultry and ground beef from behind the butcher counter.

One pound of prepackaged ground beef was about $10.49 whereas one pound behind the counter was only $5.99 per pound.

Same with chicken breasts. Behind the counter, a pound of chicken breasts were also $5.99 per pound while the prepackaged chicken breasts were $17.50.

A few items were difficult to gauge the sale price due to sales tags, such as a bag of Lay’s chips, which were regularly priced at $4.79 but had a digital coupon of $1.97.

Without rewards, Safeway is the second-most expensive place to go grocery shopping but rewards significantly bring down the overall cost.

Raley’s

Subtotal with rewards: $68.52

Subtotal without rewards: $85.74

Like Safeway, Raley’s has a rewards program to help bring down the final bill. Raley’s also likes to push ad prices, giving a special added discount to those with coupons.

These coupons can easily be found using the Raley’s app and signing up for a rewards membership.

When it came to the final subtotal, however, the price was still pretty high. Without rewards discounts, the total was $85.74. But with discounts, the subtotal dropped to $68.52.