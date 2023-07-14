How much do groceries cost at major Sonoma County chains? We went to find out

The Press Democrat went to the major chain locations — Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Oliver’s, Raley’s, Whole Foods and FoodMaxx — to compare prices on essential food items. Here’s what we found out.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2023, 11:01AM
Our grocery list and average price in Sonoma County

Rice, 2-pound bag = $2.55

Can of green beans = $1.47

Can of corn = $1.44

Can of peas = $1.60

Can of black beans = $1.85

Cheerios (or similar off-brand) = $3.94

Ground beef (1 pound) = $7.56

Chicken breast (1 pound) = $10.38

Canned tuna = $2.17

Sliced ham = $5.66

Eggs, one dozen carton = $3.61

Milk, 1 gallon = $4.91

Sliced bread = $2.83

Tortillas = $3.54

Oreos (or similar off-brand) = $5.29

Frozen broccoli = $3.03

Baby carrots = $2.27

Celery = $2.81

Bag of apples = $5.77

Chips = $4.34

Pasta sauce = $2.58

Consumers are looking for the lowest prices to stretch their dollar after a period of sky-high prices from inflation.

But prices still haven’t leveled out.

Data from the Consumer Price Index showed that prices for staples, like meats, poultry, fish and eggs, had decreased by 0.4% in June.

Egg prices alone fell 7.3% last month, after a sharp decline in May. Though, prices for cereals and bakery items rose 10.7% over the last 12 months ending in May.

So, what do prices look like at Sonoma County’s grocery stores?

The Press Democrat went to the major chain locations — Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Oliver’s, Raley’s, Whole Foods and FoodMaxx — to compare prices on essential food items.

We excluded Costco — as you’re typically buying in bulk there — and Target, since it’s not solely a grocery store.

Now, for the parameters.

To create our grocery list, we requested the list of goods given to a single participant of Redwood Empire Food Bank for the week of June 19. We added a handful of additional items as well to create more meals.

Of course, the costs would be much higher if this shopper had a family, but for now we stuck with a single shopper.

In the effort of finding the most affordable products, I went with the cheapest item I could find, both including and excluding the price with a rewards program. This was typically the grocery store’s in-house brand.

Because grocery prices are changing every day, the subtotals from what I found and what’s found at the grocery store may vary.

Oliver’s Market

Final Subtotal: $108.40

Locally owned Oliver’s Market is an employee-owned, household name throughout Sonoma County with multiple locations throughout. It is the only grocery story on our list that topped the $100 mark.

Meat products, of course, were the most expensive products, whether you went to the butcher counter or purchased prepackaged.

Oliver’s does have an in-house brand called Oliver’s Own, but not every product is available under this brand. I did notice that the brand Best Yet for products like canned vegetables seemed to be the most affordable.

The only other outlier product compared to the other grocery stores were when it came to prepackaged bundles of apples. At Oliver’s, each apple was individually priced with the lowest cost at $2.99 each.

So, a bag of six apples would cost just under $18.

Oliver’s does have weekly ads, however, which can be found online, in pamphlets in-store or in The Press Democrat

If you’re dedicated to shopping locally and purchasing high-quality, local products, Oliver’s is probably one of the best places to start. But if you’re determined to keep your grocery bills down, check out the rest of the list.

Safeway

Total with rewards: $58.40

Total without rewards: $95.01

From past experience, I’ve learned it’s absolutely necessary to join Safeway’s rewards program. The fact that it went from the second-most expensive without rewards to the second-most affordable is the proof.

We stuck with Safeway’s in-house brand, Signature Select, for as many of the grocery items on our list as we could to keep the price down.

We also noticed for meat, it’s cheaper to get poultry and ground beef from behind the butcher counter.

One pound of prepackaged ground beef was about $10.49 whereas one pound behind the counter was only $5.99 per pound.

Same with chicken breasts. Behind the counter, a pound of chicken breasts were also $5.99 per pound while the prepackaged chicken breasts were $17.50.

A few items were difficult to gauge the sale price due to sales tags, such as a bag of Lay’s chips, which were regularly priced at $4.79 but had a digital coupon of $1.97.

Without rewards, Safeway is the second-most expensive place to go grocery shopping but rewards significantly bring down the overall cost.

Raley’s

Subtotal with rewards: $68.52

Subtotal without rewards: $85.74

Like Safeway, Raley’s has a rewards program to help bring down the final bill. Raley’s also likes to push ad prices, giving a special added discount to those with coupons.

These coupons can easily be found using the Raley’s app and signing up for a rewards membership.

When it came to the final subtotal, however, the price was still pretty high. Without rewards discounts, the total was $85.74. But with discounts, the subtotal dropped to $68.52.

Some of the promotions could get a little confusing, however. For example, many of the canned vegetables were about $1.48. But the price went down to $1.18 each if three or more cans were purchased.

Which cans qualified in that purchase was unclear as some of the other canned vegetables that looked like they would be included in the sale had an individual sale listed.

The same applied for tuna if four or more cans were purchased.

Whole Foods

Final subtotal: $84.83

Whole Foods may not seem like the most economical place to get groceries, but for those looking to eat more organic, health conscious foods, it’s one of the best.

And, with Whole Foods partnering with Amazon Prime, customers here get an additional 10% off among other deals but for the sake of this piece, we stuck with original pricing.

The store also has a great selection of sandwiches, soups, salads and other pre-prepped meals for a quick stop-in lunch.

I was expecting the final subtotal to be higher than the others, but was surprised when it fell below Raley’s and Safeway’s subtotal without rewards.

In an effort to keep costs down, I stuck with Whole Foods’ in-house brand 365 by Whole Foods Market. For meat, it was cheaper to go with the prepackaged ground beef whereas the chicken breast was cheaper behind the butcher counter.

The shelves at Whole Foods can be intimidating with many unrecognizable brands that can’t be found at other grocery stores. But for those who are more conscious of what’s in their food, it’s going to cost you.

Food Maxx

Final Subtotal: $76.08

Food Maxx is said to operate on a business model that keeps costs low and passing on savings to its customers. Many Sonoma County shoppers turn to it for quality products for less. However, the final subtotal of our grocery list indicated otherwise.

FoodMaxx does have a membership program tied to a phone number entered at checkout, however discounts are not automatically applied unless the shopper has either logged into their account on the store’s website or the app.

There, customers can browse coupons and offers available, select the ones they’d like which are then attached to their number. Those coupons and offers are applied when the customer enters their number at checkout and scans the item.

There were deals listed in the store for certain items, however. For black beans, I typically was selecting a normal size can. However, a large tub of black beans was on sale at two cans for $5. The chips had a similar sale of two for $10. A tag was missing for purchasing just one, however.

Aside from this, FoodMaxx has a wide selection of produce, both fresh and frozen, meats and packaged goods. I also noticed that seafood was well-priced for cuts similar to Costco sized offerings. While the final subtotal was much higher than I anticipated, I could see myself going back for lower priced poultry, seafood and produce I can’t find at other grocery stores.

Trader Joe’s

Final cost: $62.98

Trader Joe’s is my personal go-to when it comes to grocery shopping, mostly because I love their specialty products, like the matcha latte mix or frozen butter chicken meal.

When I started tracking prices, I expected Trader Joe’s to be the most affordable on this list so I was surprised when it wasn’t.

I also like Trader Joe’s because their prices appear to be pretty consistent with each visit along with product quality. It’s not usual for this chain to have any sales or discounts on products and a handful of products aren’t available in certain forms.

There also isn’t a rewards program so shopping at Trader Joe’s is pretty smooth.

For example, there’s fresh produce but if you’re looking to preserve those products a little longer, the only other option is to buy frozen (which I’ve always found to be helpful.)

While they weren’t on our grocery list, frozen meals at Trader Joe’s are another quick and affordable option if cooking isn’t quite your thing or you’re low on time.

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Final subtotal: $57.81

While the goal was to stay in Santa Rosa for this column, we had to venture into Rohnert Park to access a Walmart — and this location, the only of its kind in Sonoma County, is a Walmart Neighborhood Market, which only offers groceries.

Walmart does have a rewards program, but it’s associated with its membership program Walmart+, which costs $12.95 a month, so we stuck with listed pricing in-store.

Our subtotal at Walmart was pretty on par with our subtotal from Safeway that used reward program pricing, sitting at $57.81 for our haul.

I went to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, which is a smaller location that only sells groceries so all of the meat was prepackaged. The canned goods were especially cheaper, averaging at about 67 cents per can.

But a handful of items were more expensive at Walmart than Safeway, such as the tuna for $2.12 for the Great Value brand compared to $1.29 at Safeway for the Starkist brand or tortillas, which were $4.78 at Walmart but $2.99 with rewards at Safeway.

While Walmart is not accessible to everyone, with only three locations in the county and two them being in Rohnert Park, it’s definitely the most affordable grocery store given our list of products.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

Sara Edwards

Business reporter

Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.

