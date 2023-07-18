How much money would you actually take home if you win $1 billion Powerball in California?

If you win the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, you won’t exactly leave with the $1 billion jackpot, but at least it’s more than what you started with.

Lottery earnings are subject to federal and, sometimes, state taxes, according to the USA Mega website. For example, California residents won’t pay state taxes on their jackpot, but if you live in Arizona, New York or D.C., expect some more dollars to be knocked off your prize.

State taxes vary by state, so while Arizona residents will get taxed 2.5%, D.C. residents are stuck with 10.75%.

How much will the jackpot be taxed in California?

You get two choices when you win the jackpot — get paid annually over time or get a one-time cash payout.

It’s important to note that these are estimates based on 2022 taxes, your filing status and how you spend the winnings.

Annuity

With annuity, you’ll get an average of 30 payments of about $33,333,333 each year before taxes, according to USA Mega.

Lottery winnings that are more than $5,000 have a federal withholding of 24%, therefore you’ll be pre-paying $8 million in tax from the annual payments. Federal taxes max out at 37%, which you’ll probably owe. In total, you’ll be paying more than $12 million to the IRS..

Your total annual after-tax payment in California would be about $21,037,045. After 30 years, this makes your total payout $631,111,350.

Cash payout

For a lump sum payout, you’ll get $516,800,000 before taxes.

According to State Farm, these payouts are usually about 60% of the total value.

After federal taxes, your total one-time windfall would be $325,621,045.