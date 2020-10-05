Subscribe

How much rain could the North Bay get this week?

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 5, 2020, 1:16PM
Forecasters are monitoring a weather system that has a chance of bringing rain to the Bay Area as early as Thursday and into the weekend. However, Cal Fire meteorologist Tom Bird said the North Bay has just around a 25% chance of a quarter-inch of rain.

“Whereas we may see some rain on the fire this weekend, I do not believe it will be significant enough to be a season-ending event,” he said.

Bird added winds should shift to blowing from the northwest starting Wednesday, bringing a marine layer causing significantly cooler temperatures and more humid conditions for both the interior valleys and burn areas in the hills through the rest of the week.

“Going forward we are trending in a better direction,” Bird said.

