How much you need to earn to afford rent in 34 Sonoma County ZIP codes

How much does rent cost across Sonoma County, and how much do you need to earn to afford rental housing?

To answer these questions, we’ve compiled data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s annual “Out of Reach” report, which examines the cost of housing and hourly wages across the nation.

The report uses fair market rent, which are estimates determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine how much rent costs in each ZIP code. “Out of Reach” then uses those rents to determine how much workers need to earn per hour to pay for rent without spending more than 30% of their total income.

Here, we’ve looked at fair market rents for two-bedroom rental units, and how much full-time workers would need to earn hourly to cover the cost. Data was not available for a few ZIP codes in the county, such as 95433.

To view the report or search rental housing costs by ZIP code, visit reports.nlihc.org/oor.