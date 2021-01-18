Subscribe

How Press Democrat readers are spending their $600 stimulus checks

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2021, 3:13PM
For more information about eligibility and what to do if you haven’t received your payment, visit irs.gov/coronavirus/second-eip-faqs.

Stimulus checks are being sent to households across the country, and some Sonoma County residents have reported receiving them over the past few weeks.

Payments of $600 are being sent to individuals who earned less than $75,000 on their 2019 tax returns, according to the IRS. Married couples who earned less than $150,000 and filed a joint return will receive $1,200.

You may receive the payment as a check or a prepaid debit card, which was done to speed the delivery of the money, the IRS said in a news release. Visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to check the status of your stimulus check.

If you qualify but don’t receive a payment, you may be able to claim a recovery rebate credit when filing your 2020 taxes. For more information, visit irs.gov/newsroom/recovery-rebate-credit.

We asked readers how they’ve used the money they’ve received. Click through the gallery above to see their responses, and let us know how you plan to spend the money in the comments below.

