How prosecutors say a top FBI agent sold his services overseas

When Charles McGonigal, a former counterintelligence chief with the FBI, was accused of using his position to benefit an associate’s business in Eastern Europe, it represented a startling turn for a high-ranking official who had been entrusted with access to some of the most sensitive secrets held by the U.S. intelligence community.

But it also set off a scramble within the bureau to assess the potential damage and determine whether any counterintelligence or law enforcement operations were compromised, according to two people familiar with the review, with the FBI’s director, Christopher Wray, treating the case as a top priority.

“It puts a question mark next to everything he was involved in,” said Holden Triplett, a former FBI counterintelligence official who left in 2020 and co-founded Trenchcoat Advisors, a risk management consultancy.

“You’d be trying to figure out, ‘OK, when did this start, and what did he touch after it started?’” said Triplett, who does not have direct knowledge about the review of McGonigal’s career. “Going back and thinking about what the damage could be is painful.”

Inside the FBI, where he spent 22 years, McGonigal was so trusted that he was tapped to run the investigation into a devastating breach that led to the imprisonment, execution or disappearance of more than a dozen CIA informants in China, one of the FBI’s most sensitive assignments.

The episodes described in a pair of indictments unsealed last week by federal prosecutors in Washington and New York paint McGonigal, 54, as aggressively entrepreneurial in seeking to generate business through the contacts and power his position afforded him, operating almost in plain sight without being detected despite the danger that someone with his knowledge could pose if corrupted.

While still at the FBI, he developed a relationship with Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania and took steps to benefit the politician, according to the prosecutors in Washington. Rama has portrayed himself as a reformer and as opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine. But after his 2018 retirement, McGonigal worked the other side, on the payroll of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, once seen as a member of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, according to the indictment of McGonigal and another man, Sergey Shestakov, in New York.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s New York office declined to comment.

An attorney for McGonigal, Seth DuCharme, did not respond to a request for comment. But after last week’s indictments, he said McGonigal had “served the United States capably, effectively, for decades” and that his legal team looked forward to reviewing the government’s evidence.

The earliest crimes of which McGonigal is accused date to August 2017, but the FBI’s damage assessment likely is looking back much further, former officials said. That he may have lied while with the bureau about his acceptance of cash from a business associate and contacts with foreign individuals has also raised concerns about the breadth and duration of his possible deceptions.

McGonigal retired from the FBI in 2018 as the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in New York, reporting to the field office’s director. Counterintelligence, which in the FBI focuses on identifying and rooting out foreign intelligence gathering on U.S. soil, is particularly crucial in New York, where the presence of the United Nations and numerous diplomatic missions present ample covers for would-be spies.

McGonigal’s high-ranking role would have given him a wide view of what was happening across the agency and intelligence community, and involvement in strategic decisions like where to point squads of ground-level special agents, former officials said. It would not generally require extensive international travel, involve meeting with heads of state or entail direct involvement in ongoing investigations, all of which McGonigal is accused of doing.

“You’re talking about four levels above the actual investigators,” said Clayt Lemme, a former FBI official who oversaw counterintelligence at the bureau’s Washington office. “Under normal circumstances, he wouldn’t be involved in the day-to-day decision of opening a case or closing a case.”

McGonigal’s willingness to meet with the head of state in Albania, a country that has an American diplomatic presence, suggests he was not keeping his involvement there a secret from colleagues, former officials said. He also used his FBI email address and phone for Albania-related matters, a person with insight into the investigation said.

But whatever official pretext McGonigal might have for those trips and associations could also have served as a cover for more questionable activities, others said.