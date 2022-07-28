How safe are indoor dining, bars, big events as COVID-19 slams California?

With super-infectious omicron subvariants spreading across California, it's hard to know what activities are still safe — or smart — to do.

Experts agree that people vaccinated and up to date on booster shots are still well protected against serious disease. But given the now-dominant BA.5 subvariant, which is particularly good at evading immunity from vaccines or a recent Omicron infection, these groups are still susceptible to COVID-19.

"Everyone should be wary of it — of BA.5 and these new variants — but not afraid of it," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious-disease expert. "If you're maximally up to date on your vaccines, it's not going to make you very ill."

But for those who haven't gotten boosted or been vaccinated at all, Chin-Hong said the chance for severe illness remains a concern, even during this wave, which has been less deadly than prior ones. That unprotected group currently makes up the majority of COVID-positive ICU patients, he said.

Experts say there are a host of reasons why people should ramp up other protections, including masking, testing and increasing ventilation, while transmission is so high:

"When transmission is really high, we would be foolish to be complacent. ... This is a dangerous virus," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said. "If we can slow down transmission, we have a good chance of preventing some people from dying in the upcoming months."

Ferrer might implement a countywide indoor mask mandate this week unless cases and hospitalizations drop in the coming days. And while that could change precautions taken in indoor public spaces, it still leaves a lot of room for people to make decisions about gatherings with friends and family, going out to eat, summer travel and more.

"Being vaccinated and indoor masking are two relatively benign things that have a lot of weight," said Dr. Peter Katona, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. "Ultimately, it's your risk tolerance that decides what you do or don't do."

Even among public health experts, there are differences in what might be considered risky during this latest wave. But in general, health officials said when deciding where to go and how to interact, people should consider the transmissibility of the virus — which is very high right now — how close they will be to others in a particular setting and how much the surrounding air is circulating.

"We're stuck in the ' everybody wants this to go away,' but it's not going to go away," said Dr. Kimberly Shriner, an infectious disease specialist with Huntington Hospital. She said during this surge and any future ones, people should be ready to resume using tools for greater protection until cases begin to dip.

"Just like with rainy weather, you might go inside or use an umbrella," Shriner said. "We're in the middle of the surge, I'm going to ramp up some of the things to protect myself. ... We have the tools to deal with this, albeit our tools are not perfect."

Indoor dining

"If you really think about it, you don't have to avoid [indoor dining] like in the old days because you have so many tools — even for an unvaccinated person," Chin-Hong said. He recommended picking a spot that is spacious and ideally with some airflow, like near an open window, and wearing a mask while moving around the restaurant, such as when going to the restroom.

Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of UC San Francisco's Department of Medicine, said he's not yet comfortable eating at an indoor, crowded restaurant — though he said it's not unreasonable for people to do so. He said given that about 5% of hospital patients are testing positive for COVID-19, even when not seeking treatment for COVID, he doesn't like the chances of dining out right now.

"In a crowd of 50 people, there's near certainty that one person, at least, has COVID," Wachter said.

Shriner said that people need to think of the next few weeks as a wave that will pass but could come back — like bad weather.

"In restaurants, people are talking loudly and they're close together, and this particular variant, BA.5, is even more infectious than measles," Shriner said. "For the next seven to 10 days, this is the peak of the surge; this is not the time to go to an indoor restaurant."

Outdoor gatherings

Public health experts agree that outdoor gatherings remain the safest option, even though the latest subvariants are so contagious, they can spread outside. But none recommended outdoor masking unless in an exceptionally crowded space.

"I still think it's relatively not risky," Chin-Hong said, although he did carve out a scenario — "a mosh pit at Coachella during a non-windy day" — that could cause concern.