How Sonoma County celebrated Fourth of July in 1860

Wearing red, white and blue, waving Old Glory and watching fireworks are the gist of modern Fourth of July festivities, but a look back in newspaper archives show the holiday was also a solemn one for 19th century Americans who were just a few generations removed from the Revolutionary War.

It was the 84th anniversary of American independence when hundreds of Santa Rosa families gathered downtown to celebrate in July 1860 — about a decade after California achieved statehood.

They spent hours listening to patriotic speeches from a reverend, a judge and other community leaders. The audience “did not tire” even though the speeches were lengthy, according to a report of the day in the Sonoma Democrat, the newspaper that would become The Press Democrat.

“It was an eloquent address, filled with patriotism — giving evidence that there still rests in the bosoms of America’s sons the embers of that fiery patriotism which animated the breasts and nerved the arms of our brave forefathers,” the report said of a judge’s oration to the crowd.

Speakers, all men, read aloud the Declaration of Independence and toasted George Washington, heroes of the War of 1812, the U.S. Army, the Navy and women of the Revolutionary War.

One man referred to in the report as J. Gallagher gave a poignant toast for “the union.”

“In union we fought, conquered and became free. In union we are a happy, industrious and prosperous people, a union we command the respect and admiration of the world. May we give no cause to diminish that respect, or lessen that admiration,” Gallagher said.

Less than a year later, the American Civil War began.

Other 1860 Fourth of July festivities in Santa Rosa included a big procession downtown with the Russian River Brass Band, an evening ball and a fireworks display.

See the gallery above for photos of Fourth of July celebrations in Sonoma County over the years.