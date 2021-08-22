How Stage Gulch Road, now Highway 116, got its name

Stage Gulch Road cuts across southern Sonoma County between Sonoma Valley and the Petaluma River. Since about 1960, it’s also been known as Highway 116. The original name comes from the stagecoaches that traveled from Sonoma to meet the San Francisco ferry at Lakeville on the Petaluma River.

Though stage travel was primitive by today’s standards, it was rapid compared to pioneer wagons and oxcarts, whose top speed was maybe three mph. Depending on the hills, horses, weather and load, a stagecoach could move two or three times faster. As many as ten passengers rode inside, often sharing the space with mail. Some stages were works of art, brilliantly painted in red, green and yellow, with silver or brass rings on the harnesses and bright tassels hanging from the bridles.

Stage Gulch Road was one of the first stage routes in the county, part of an overland connection linking Sacramento to Petaluma via Sonoma, Napa and Suisun in the 1850s. By the 1870s, stages connected most communities in the county.

The roads were terrible. As bad as our potholes are today, they’re nothing compared to the “adobe quagmires” of those times, which were said to contain “swimming holes deep enough to drown a horse and rider.” After a big storm in 1890, Stage Gulch Road was “almost entirely washed away” and cost hundreds of dollars to repair.

Considering the difficulties, it’s not surprising that Sonoma County stage drivers seem to have been larger than life. John Rudesill, the county’s first, was praised as “Never failing, rain or mud, to faithfully and punctually deliver the mails — except when prevented by impossibilities.” And sometimes not even then. After decades on a west county route, “Wash” Gilham died quietly at his post and when his stage arrived in Bloomfield, the reins were still in his hands.

Jim Albertson was Stage Gulch Road’s most well-known driver. Curly haired and a bit of a joker, Jim had crossed the plains by covered wagon with his parents when he was a boy. After they settled in Healdsburg, Jim began driving a tourist stage to the Geysers. It was a harrowing journey over a steep road along the “Razorback” that would “stiffen the hair on the head of a timid tourist.” This was where Clark Foss, the county’s most famous stage driver, earned his reputation. For Jim, the route between Sonoma and Lakeville must have felt tame after that. Passengers could catch Albertson’s stage at the Sonoma Plaza, ride for an hour and a half to Lakeville, board the San Francisco ferry and arrive two hours later, making the whole trip in half a day.

Later, Jim became Sonoma’s town constable and traffic cop for the outrageous salary of $15 a month. He was still at his post in the 1920s — a vigorous elder who had witnessed dramatic changes in transportation, from prairie schooners to stagecoaches to railroads and airplanes. By the 1920s, the automobile was coming into its own. Jim, pushing eighty and still on the job, kept his sense of humor. Though his hair had thinned and flattened, he claimed it “would still curl when a speeder went by.”