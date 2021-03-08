By the numbers: A year later, how the coronavirus pandemic has affected Sonoma County

When it arrived in California, the coronavirus changes near every aspect of our daily existence. From job losses to child care, here is a breakdown of those changes in Sonoma County:

Total number of cases: 28,281

65% Latino

27% White

COVID-related deaths: 301

60% of deaths were residents from long-term care facilities

1,105 residents and 975 staff members infected at skilled nursing, assisted living and board and care homes

68,000 students from 174 public schools and 40 districts sent home from school for a year

Peak Unemployment in April 2020: 14.5%; 35,100 jobs lost

Paycheck Protection Program loans (first round): $590 million injected into Sonoma County and the surrounding area last summer, going to 1,500 businesses, nonprofits and small firms in amounts ranging from $150,000 to $5-10 million.

Rent Debt: $36.5 million held by 10,545 renters, as of December 2020

7,131 child care spaces, or 57% of the total, lost from March 2020 to January 2021

