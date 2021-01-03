Subscribe

How the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped Sonoma County in 2020

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 2, 2021, 11:55PM
It came in the beginning of 2020, like a slow-moving bullet from the other side of the world. Making periodic headlines, it spread across the globe for weeks, aboard cruise ships and airplanes until it reached California, Washington state and New York City.

In Sonoma County, the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, ceased being an abstract threat on March 2, when a passenger who had taken a vacation cruise to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess became the first Sonoma County resident to test positive for the virus.

That triggered a local public health emergency that would alter every corner of public and even private life in Sonoma County, from the way we work and go to school to the way we travel, worship and socialize with our friends and families.

The pandemic and efforts to slow its inexorable spread would cripple the local economy, causing unprecedented layoffs and business closures. No other county in the Bay Area had more difficulty impeding the spread of the virus, leaving Sonoma County mired in the most restrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan since its inception in September.

By the close of the year, more than 19,000 Sonoma County residents had tested positive for the virus, or 1 out of every 27 people in the county. The true count is likely several times greater, infectious disease experts say, the result of inconsistent testing and reporting. COVID-19 killed 190 people, most of them elderly residents living in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The past 10 months of pandemic brought out the best in a community that is all too familiar with calamity after years of wildfire and flooding. Most residents tried their hardest to adhere to local public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and protecting the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“We learned that together as a community, we can actually do things collectively for ourselves, our families and others in the community to move in a positive direction,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “But we also faced huge challenges to our economy, to our businesses.”

But the pandemic also revealed the worst, laying bare decades of socioeconomic inequalities that allowed the virus to ravage immigrant and Latino communities. In the county’s poorest neighborhoods, the virus took advantage of crowded households and invaded the ranks of essential workers who didn’t have the option to safely shelter in place or work from home.

With Latinos comprising 75% of COVID cases by mid-June, the county’s top health official, Barbie Robinson, declared the coronavirus scourge a “racial pandemic” that would eventually affect everyone in the county. “COVID is highlighting these disparities — they’ve existed — it’s just magnified by being a pandemic,” Robinson said.

Today Sonoma County residents find themselves in yet another lockdown, even as local health care and public health officials embark on a campaign to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 illness — front-line medical workers, nursing home residents and their caretakers — and, eventually, everyone else. The coming year will hopefully be the year of the vaccine and a year of recovery from one of the worst global pandemics in modern history.

First reports

Chinese health officials first reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Dec. 31, 2019. By Jan. 11, Chinese state media reported the first known death from the disease caused by the virus, a respiratory illness that would come to be known as COVID-19.

About six weeks later, a Sonoma County hospital would receive its first patient with coronavirus: a passenger from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, who was transferred to a local hospital after being isolated at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

Two days later, on Feb. 26, state and federal health officials confirmed that a Solano County resident with no known link to foreign travel or another infected person had tested positive for the virus. The news was a game changer, and local health officials intensified their strategy to combat a virus that was likely already spreading in Northern California communities. “Things definitely shift at this point,” said Dr. Celeste Philip, the county’s health officer at the time.

The next week, a Sonoma County resident who had recently returned from a cruise to Mexico on the Grand Princess became the first local person to test positive for the virus. That person was one of 78 Sonoma County residents who took the cruise.

Community transmission

By early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency, multiple COVID-19 deaths were tied to a nursing home in Washington state and the World Health Organization had branded the virus a global pandemic. In Sonoma County, the first case of “community spread” was detected through the county Department of Health Services’ enhanced surveillance testing.

The month of March would mark the start of the local pandemic. Public health officials ordered all nonessential workers to stay home and shelter in place for three weeks beginning March 18, amid a wave of panic buying that emptied store shelves of toilet paper and other staples. Businesses across the county suspended operations, eliminating 35,100 jobs in a single month. Events across the county were canceled, parks were shut and county education officials ordered children to be kept out of classrooms through April.

By March 20, the first Sonoma County resident died of COVID-19 complications. The following month, the county’s colleges and public schools decided to keep campuses closed for the rest of the academic year. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s newly selected health officer, warned residents to brace for the possibility of widespread transmission in the general population.

“We need to be prepared for a worsening situation here over the next week,” Mase said at the time, noting that “every case infects another three, so the more cases we have the more cases we get, so this is exactly what we expected.”

Mase echoed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and urged local residents to cover their mouths and noses with scarves, bandannas or other facial coverings when leaving home. By late spring, the reality of a drawn-out pandemic began to set in.

By Easter Sunday, 147 county residents had tested positive for the virus. Of those, 21 were hospitalized and 61 recovered. Two died.

Newsom began to establish the first COVID-19 guidelines and key indicators that would allow counties to relax stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. Criteria include the ability for hospital systems to handle surges; the ability to develop therapeutics to meet demand; and the ability to conduct contact tracing and to support those who need to isolate or quarantine.

New research in the spring suggested that many more people may have had the coronavirus without symptoms. The finding fueled hope that COVID-19 may be much less lethal than originally feared, but it also raised concerns that the virus was being spread by those who don’t know they’re infected.

The racial pandemic

Heading into the summer, early stay-at-home rules in Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area had successfully “flattened the curve” and reduced the rising wave of cases. Dire predictions that up to 1,500 infected residents could simultaneously require hospital care by May or early June never come to pass.

But with so much virus circulating in the local community, the county’s most vulnerable residents found themselves at greater risk.

Throughout the pandemic, it became clear that not everyone was able to shelter in place or work from home. Essential workers, including factory workers, farmworkers and other service workers continued to work, exposing themselves and their families to the virus.

The virus thrived in cramped households with few opportunities to isolate or quarantine. It exploited Latino and immigrant communities that lacked health insurance, child care and employer-paid sick leave, places where language barriers crippled public health messaging.

“The inherent inequities and inequalities and institutional racism that have existed all along have just been laid bare with this pandemic,” Mase said last week. “In other words, we saw those communities were hardest hit. We saw nine to 10 times case rates of COVID in those communities because those were our essential workforce that needed to work when everybody else was able to stay at home and protect themselves.”

Those inequalities would come home to roost, with the county’s most vulnerable suffering fatal consequences.

Summer of death

Between March and June, the virus had claimed only seven lives. Then in July, after COVID-19 invaded local skilled nursing homes, public health staff started seeing a rapid growth in cases among both staff and residents.

Nearly two-thirds of the year’s COVID-19 deaths in Sonoma County would occur in a three-month span — July through September, when 115 people died, most of them residents of senior care homes. Health officials said the virus was likely brought into the county’s nursing homes by infected staff, some of whom worked at multiple facilities. The infections and deaths soon spread to local assisted living facilities and board-and-care homes.

But the number of deaths declined after state infectious disease experts were brought into the county and new safety measures were put in place. The number of deaths dropped to 14 in October.

For a time in late summer and early fall, counties across the state were allowed to reopen business activities under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Under the four-tier process, counties that demonstrated success in slowing the spread of the virus began in September allowing indoor dining, shopping, haircuts and other parts of everyday life that had been shut down. But Sonoma County remained stuck in the purple tier indicating widespread transmission. The tier is the most restrictive in the state plan, preventing businesses and their customers from joining the resumption of public activity that was occurring in other parts of the Bay Area.

Still, employers steadily brought back workers as the economy began moving forward. By November, the county had regained two-thirds of the jobs it had lost in April, when the jobless rate was 14.5%.

Early in the pandemic, testing became a crucial tool in fighting the virus and tracking its spread in the community. The first test kits arrived in March, and by April, public health officials were conducting drive-thru testing focused on health care workers and people who work and live in group care facilities. By early May, with the opening of two state-funded drive-thru testing sites, many Sonoma County residents were receiving the elongated swab up their nose for the first time.

Then came the cooler weather, driving people indoors, followed by the holidays. For some, the pull of family traditions combined with growing weariness of isolation and social distance would be too difficult to resist. Gatherings among families and friends over Thanksgiving helped fuel a surge of new cases in December, prompting health officials to issue another four-week stay-home order on Dec. 12.

The much-anticipated arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine came on Dec. 17, when a FedEx delivery vehicle brought 4,875 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech to local hospitals and the county public health lab. Vaccinations began the following day at Kaiser medical center in Santa Rosa and Memorial Hospital, and by the following week hospital staff across the county were being inoculated.

But local COVID-19 cases were already starting to surge.

More than a third of all confirmed cases since the beginning of the local pandemic — 6,736 cases — occurred during the last month of the year. The December surge in cases across the county and state has essentially sidelined the state’s reopening process, and as of this week, all but four counties in California are now in the most restrictive tier, which is characterized by widespread virus transmission.

COVID-19 fatalities have again begun to climb, with 21 deaths in November and 35 in December. Though the death toll is still just half the levels seen over summer, local health officials are concerned they may see a resumption of outbreaks in senior care homes as cases mount in the broader community.

The road ahead

If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, many health care providers and county officials are hoping 2021 will be the year of the vaccine and recovery, said Dr. Deborah Donlon, medical director of Santa Rosa Community Health’s Lombardi campus in southwest Santa Rosa.

“I think early 2021 is going to be all about vaccinations,” Donlon said.

Physicians and clinicians around the country are posting jubilant selfies of themselves getting their first COVID-19 vaccine, offering a peek into the future for the rest of us. But it will likely take until spring before the vaccine is made available to the general population. Before that happens, health care personnel, first responders, seniors, essential workers and other high-risk groups will have to be inoculated. Vaccinations for the general public should begin in March or April, at the earliest, or May and June at the latest, Mase said Thursday.

Officials said they expect another surge in January, because of gatherings and travel during the holidays. The pandemic could get a lot worse before it gets better, or before enough people have been vaccinated to put a dent in virus transmission.

Donlon said there is still some hesitation among some health care workers about the safety of the vaccine because of misinformation and belief that the vaccine was rushed through clinical trials.

“There are people in our community who are going to be more cautious and need reassurance that it’s safe,” she said. “So early 2021 is going to be all about providing people with accurate information about vaccination against COVID. … That's what we're focusing on right now.”

Beyond that, she said, there will be the slow return to a “more normal version of our society” — getting children back into classrooms, dealing with the fallout of job losses, including poverty, food insecurity, debt and possible evictions, all the social consequences of a historic pandemic.

Mase said the pandemic has provided a very hard lesson: when the least fortunate in a community are allowed to suffer, the entire community will also feel the impact.

“I’m hopeful that moving forward, even when we’re done with COVID and over this pandemic that we will take those huge steps forward to address these health and other inequities that exist,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

