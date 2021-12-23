How CSU’s new COVID booster mandate will affect Sonoma State students, employees

The Chancellor of the California State University announced Dec. 22 that the system will require all faculty, staff and students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by early next semester.

Here’s what that means for Sonoma State University’s 9,400 students and 1,420 faculty and staff.

The Chancellor’s Office announced a deadline of Feb. 28, 2022, across its 23 campuses for students, faculty and staff to present proof of their booster vaccination. Alternatively, they can present proof of a booster after Feb. 28, if six months haven’t yet elapsed after they received their second shot, if that date falls later than Feb. 28.

Schools can set an earlier deadline if they choose.

Sonoma State officials are not planning at this time to set an earlier deadline, said spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez.

Sonoma State is on winter break, and classes will not resume until Jan. 24. Gonzalez said the school plans to encourage staff and students to receive their boosters during the break rather than waiting until they return to campus. Those messages will include information on how to book a booster appointment using the California Department of Public Health’s MyTurn website.

As of Wednesday, 91% of students at Sonoma State were fully vaccinated, while 87% of employees were.

