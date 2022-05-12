How the nationwide baby formula shortage is affecting Sonoma County retailers

Are you a new parent having trouble finding formula? Share your story with Charles Swanson at charles.swanson@pressdemocrat.com .

Parents who are trying to raise their babies in a pandemic have a new challenge facing them; a nationwide shortage of leading brands of baby formula that’s affecting several stores in Sonoma County.

“The easiest way to put it is we’ve been impacted,” said Scott Osterman, manager of the Walgreens on Sonoma Highway in Santa Rosa.

Osterman says that the store has received insufficient stock notices each time the store tries to order baby formula. “I trust they're working on it, this is a very important resource,” he said.

Walgreens customer service associate Blake Knight noticed the shortages of baby formula a week ago. “Our shelves are pretty much empty at the moment,” said Knight.

The reason for the shortages is a combination of supply line problems and a recent recall by Abbott Nutrition, a manufacturer of baby food. The recall includes select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were manufactured at an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan, and came after at least four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two died after consuming its products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in February.

On Thursday, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak with retailers and infant formula manufacturers about efforts to increase the supply of baby formula for parents in need.

Today, @POTUS will speak with retailers and infant formula manufacturers to receive an update on efforts to make more supply available to American families.



We will also announce additional actions building on work to date that the Admin is taking to address the issue. — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) May 12, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that the FDA was “working around the clock to address any possible shortages,” according to the Associated Press.

Currently, stores like Walgreens, Target, Costco and CVS are limiting purchases of baby formula until the stocks return.

Walgreens is limiting baby formula purchases to three per customer in stores and online.

“We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers,” wrote Monica Prinzing, CVS Health corporate communications senior manager, Western Region, in a statement to The Press Democrat.

The purchase limits are causing frustration for Sonoma County parents that Knight encounters at his Walgreens store. “We had a lady in here earlier today picking up formula for her daughter, and there’s definitely some frustration because some babies need specific formula,” said Knight. “What can you do?”

Dr. Laurie Salameh, chief of pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa said if parents can’t find the brand they regularly use, it is OK to use an alternative infant formula. She also recommends contacting the local WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) office for formula or suggestions on other places to look.

Women, Infants, and Children is a national nutrition program that provides access to nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to local resources. The Sonoma County WIC office is located at 1450 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, and can be contacted by phone at 707-565-6590.

“While not ideal, it is OK to use toddler formula for those children who are close to a year of age for just a few days if infant formula is not available,” wrote Salameh. “Give cow’s milk to a child 6 months or older for a few days if infant formula is not available. Be sure to include plenty of iron-containing solid foods in their diet while using cow’s milk.”

Salameh advises parents to not water down the formula, make your own formula at home, or use plant-based milk instead of formula.