How the Northern California forest that starred as Endor in 'Star Wars' was obliterated

Sometime in 1982, the community development director for Del Norte County in northern California received a phone call about a horror film titled "Blue Harvest." The filmmakers were hunting for locations and wanted to shoot scenes in the nearby redwood forest.

The crew had initially tried to film in Muir Woods but were met with an immediate halt.

"On Parks Service property, every time they brought up the issue of pyrotechnics, it was a deal killer," Ernie Perry, who has since retired from his post with the county, told SFGATE. "A scout was looking for private land and happened to run into a man who took them to the Miller-Rellim Redwood Company. They called me to ask what permits they needed."

Perry told them that since the lumber company had a timber harvesting plan, which details planned logging operations, the filmmakers could do anything they wanted on the private land. No permits were needed. Moreover, the bark on the elder redwoods would protect them from any potential damage from the pyrotechnics.

The film crew got to work. They dug up ferns and rearranged them to fit the eye of the cinematographer. Trails were built, logs repositioned and soon an area not far from Highway 101 began to take on a new, otherworldly shape.

The preparation lasted months, but once the actors arrived, Perry suspected this wasn't your typical movie.

"They tried to pull the wool over our eyes saying the movie was called 'Blue Harvest,'" he said. "But there's a restaurant called Jim's, and when I saw Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher sitting next to each other, it was a dead giveaway that this is not a horror movie."

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HqiV0KzdExQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Secluded in the remote northwest corner of the state, Del Norte County earned a starring role as the forest moon of Endor in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." The popularity of the movie led to speculation over precisely where Endor is — or was — located.

The film's shoot took place from 1982 and it was an economic boon for the rural county. Cindy Vosburg, executive director of the county's Chamber of Commerce, told SFGATE that the film employed about 100 Del Norte residents as stormtroopers. Perry added that the movie pumped about $4 million into the local economy.

The dense redwood groves would ultimately inspire fans to seek out the sites where the bunker once stood or the grounds where the furry Ewok characters had roamed. It became so popular that even misguided rumors arose that Endor was shot in Muir Woods.

"It is a question they receive all the time," said Julian Espinoza, spokesperson for the National Parks Service. "Despite a persistent rumor to the contrary, none of the 'Star Wars' films were shot in Muir Woods. Owing to its small size, sensitive resources and high visitation, little commercial photography has taken place at Muir Woods over the years."

In truth, Endor was shot in Del Norte and Humboldt counties. A majority of the filming took place on the private, inaccessible lands owned by the Miller-Rellim Redwood Company near Morrison Creek. However, don't get your hopes up for a visit to the celebrated set.

Months after the "Star Wars" shoot was over, the logging company did what it did best and clear-cut the entire area. Endor is no more.

"Except, you can visit the grove where the speeder chase scene was shot," clarified Nate Adams, deputy director of the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission.

Protected in perpetuity within a state park in Humboldt County are the remaining shreds of Endor. The Film Commission highlighted the area in its "Map of the Movies" for a self-guided tour through the two northern counties.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sopjb6iGKkc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

"It's off Highway 36 in Grizzly Creek State Park along the Cheatham Grove path," Adams said. "When you go there, you'll recognize some of the fallen trees close to the trailhead. I was there last year to help with the Jeff Goldblum show and immediately recognized trees 40 years later."

As detailed in its harvesting plan, the logging company had already scheduled to clear-cut the area where Endor once stood and it was set for destruction well before filmmakers expressed an interest to shoot there. Mario D. Vaden, an arborist and longtime photographer of Redwood National Park, thinks this was a missed opportunity.

"Had somebody been able to foresee the popularity and success of 'Star Wars,' it would have been crazy not to save the grove where Endor was made and use it as a tourist venue," he said. "In the same way the Trees of Mystery have their attraction, it would have been world-famous."

Endor may have been nearly obliterated, but Perry said that its legacy lives on where you least expect it.

"The logging company was in the commercial market and a lot of the Miller Redwood products became decking material in the Bay Area," he said. "So people could be walking on decks that are made from 'Star Wars' sites."