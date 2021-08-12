How this dog survived two Northern California wildfires

In 2018, Ziggy survived the devastating Camp fire in Paradise.

Now the dog has been rescued from a Northern California wildfire for the second time, according to CBS Sacramento. Ziggy was rescued from the River fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4 by the Placer County Animal Shelter.

Sudden evacuation orders forced many to leave almost everything behind, including Ziggy’s owner, who left the dog at home that Wednesday morning.

Ziggy was found wandering a nearby road later that night.

The dog’s owner adopted him after his previous owners lost everything in the 2018 Camp fire. Ziggy’s family was relieved to have him home after the panicked evacuation.

The animal shelter that temporarily housed Ziggy has taken in many other animals who needed shelter during the fire, including livestock such as a pig, a steer, a goat and chickens.

“We have lots of dog kennels and open cat kennels, and we have assistance provided by our partner shelters,” Katie Ingram with the Placer County Animal Shelter told CBS Sacramento.

The River fire, which is burning in Nevada and Placer counties, was 85% contained as of Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. All evacuations have been lifted.

In case of a wildfire or other natural disaster, here are some tips to keep your pets safe, according to Cal Fire:

•Have a plan: Know where you can take or leave your pets in a wildfire. Arrange in advance for neighbors to help your pets in case you are not home when disaster strikes. If you evacuate, you may not be able to bring your pet into the evacuation shelter.

•Keep collars on: Get well-fitted collars with identification, contact information, rabies and license tags for all pets.

•Be ready: Have pet carriers accessible so you can transport animals without hassle.

•Go kit: Keep vaccination and medical records, contact information for your veterinarian, a photo of your pet, proof of ownership and any other necessary documents in your evacuation or emergency bag.

•If you are forced to leave your pet behind: Never leave pets chained. Use a room with no windows and plenty of ventilation, like a garage, bathroom or utility room. Leave dry food and fresh water. If possible, let water from a faucet drip into a large container or partially fill a bath tub with water.

If you have questions or concerns regarding how to prepare for wildfires, visit readyforwildfire.org.