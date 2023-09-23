How to apply for Santa Rosa’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program

Could $75,000 help you get into your first home?

Santa Rosa’s down payment assistance loan program will provide a maximum of 10% of the purchase price of a home up to $75,000 to eligible first-time homebuyers.

Applications for the program open Sept. 27 and prospective homebuyers can begin submitting their completed application and supporting financial materials Oct. 2.

Funding will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

Loans must be repaid but payments will be deferred until the home is sold or repaid at the end of the 30-year term.

To qualify:

— Prospective homebuyers must be a current Santa Rosa resident and have lived in the city for three years.

— Must be a first-time homebuyer and planning to purchase a home in Santa Rosa. Eligible properties include single-family homes, condo units, cooperative units and manufactured homes.

— Must meet income eligibility requirements. Household income can’t exceed 120% of the area median income, which is $122,950 for a two-person household.

— The purchase price of the home may not exceed the average sale price for a home in the market, a figure updated monthly. The limit was $850,960 in July.

— Participants must be preapproved for a mortgage loan. Homebuyers must contribute a minimum of 1% of the purchase price toward the down payment.

Staff with Santa Rosa’s Housing Trust Division will review applications and financial information. Participants who meet the requirements will have six months to complete a homebuyer education counseling session and close escrow.

Applications, once open, can be found online along with additional information about the program at srcity.org/dpal. Applications can be returned electronically via email to housingtrust@srcity.org or in person to the Housing and Community Services Department counter, 90 Santa Rosa Ave.

Interested applicants can reach out with questions to program specialist Angela Morgan by emailing housingtrust@srcity.org or calling Housing and Community Services Department 707-543-3300.

City housing staff will host a joint informational meeting with Burbank Housing on Sept. 27 to discuss the city loan program and a separate first-time homebuyer program being administered by Burbank that will provide an additional $100,000 to eligible first-time homebuyers.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. virtually and Spanish translation will be available. Register via Eventbrite to receive a link to watch the webinar online or attend an in-person viewing of the webinar at the Utilities Field Office, 35 Stony Point Road.