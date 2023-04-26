The first phase of the affordable senior apartments that will replace the Journey’s End mobile home park on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa is nearly complete.

Individuals and families interested in one of the first 94 units can be added to an interest list and submit a pre-application by calling 707-526-9782 or visiting www.burbankhousing.org/our-properties.

People interested must add their name to the list and apply by May 1. Burbank Housing, one of the developers behind the project, will hold a lottery May 2 to choose prospective tenants.

Apartments are open to people 62 and older that meet certain income requirements.

One-bedroom apartments will be leased with a monthly rent between $668 and $1,337 for one- to three-person households with an annual income between $24,960 and $62,400.

Two-bedroom units go for between $802 and $1,605 a month, and will be leased to households with two to five people earning between $28,530 and $77,040.

Share your story

The Press Democrat is following the stories of former Journey’s End tenants and prospective residents of the new Laurel project, a benchmark in Santa Rosa’s recovery from the Tubbs Fire.

If you’d like to share your story, please contact Staff Writer Paulina Pineda, paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com.

Make sure to include your name and how best to get in touch with you.