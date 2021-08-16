Subscribe

How to check if your address is being monitored for potential PG&E shut-off

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 16, 2021, 11:31AM
Pacific Gas & Electric Company warned Sunday night of a possible “dry offshore wind event” forecast for the coming days that could possibly lead to power shut-offs affecting as many as 39,000 customers across 16 counties, including hundreds in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties in the North Bay region.

Meteorologists for PG&E are monitoring the weather conditions, which are expected to begin Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, according to a news alert issued by the San Francisco-based utility.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shut-off at pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/addresslookup.

