How to check to see if you live in an evacuation warning zone

The lower Russian River area remains under an evacuation warning due to expected flooding of the Russian River early next week.

Continued rain this weekend and Monday on an already saturated landscape is now expected to push the lower Russian River above 39 feet — or seven feet above flood stage — on Tuesday evening, according to a projection out Friday from the California Nevada River Forecast Center run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Thousands of people between Healdsburg and Jenner in low-lying areas along the mainstem river and its tributaries have been under evacuation warning since Wednesday evening, directing them to gather essentials and be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

The County of Sonoma has opened an emergency shelter in the E.C. Kraft Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

The warning will remain in effect “until it is lifted due to changing weather conditions or until it is elevated to an evacuation order,” according to an email from Sonoma County Communications Manager Paul Gullixson.

Check to see if your address is in the evacuation warning zone at bit.ly/3X5Kd3A.